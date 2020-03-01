Cosmetic Surgery Market 2018 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

— This report studies the global Cosmetic Surgery market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cosmetic Surgery market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Cosmetic surgery is a procedure carried out to improve the appearance of specific parts of the body. Both men and women may opt for these surgeries, and they are usually carried out over areas which are otherwise functioning perfectly. Cosmetic surgery is elective in nature and falls outside the purview of medical reimbursements.

The global cosmetic surgery market was led by the non-surgical procedures segment, accounting for close to 64% of the total market shares.

In terms of geography, the Americas led the global cosmetic surgery market and is expected to account for more than 40% of the revenue market shares. High disposable income is one of the significant factors driving this market’s growth in the region. Moreover, the rising cases of obesity in the region will also contribute to the growth of this market.

In 2017, the global Cosmetic Surgery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Merz Pharma

Galderma

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

Cynosure

Johnson & Johnson

Depuy Synthes

Syneron Medical

Alma Lasers

Lumenis

Solta Medical

ZELTIQ Aesthetics

Human Med

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Non-Surgical Procedures

Surgical Procedures

Market segment by Application, split into

Under 18 Years

18-35 Years

35-55 Years

Over 55 Years

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Cosmetic Surgery in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Cosmetic Surgery

1.1 Cosmetic Surgery Market Overview

1.1.1 Cosmetic Surgery Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Cosmetic Surgery Market by Type

1.3.1 Non-Surgical Procedures

1.3.2 Surgical Procedures

1.4 Cosmetic Surgery Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Under 18 Years

1.4.2 18-35 Years

1.4.3 35-55 Years

1.4.4 Over 55 Years

2 Global Cosmetic Surgery Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Cosmetic Surgery Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Merz Pharma

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Cosmetic Surgery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Galderma

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Cosmetic Surgery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Valeant Pharmaceuticals

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Cosmetic Surgery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Allergan

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Cosmetic Surgery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Cynosure

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Cosmetic Surgery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Johnson & Johnson

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Cosmetic Surgery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Depuy Synthes

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Cosmetic Surgery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Syneron Medical

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Cosmetic Surgery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Alma Lasers

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Cosmetic Surgery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Lumenis

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Cosmetic Surgery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Solta Medical

3.12 ZELTIQ Aesthetics

3.13 Human Med

4 Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Cosmetic Surgery in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Cosmetic Surgery

5 United States Cosmetic Surgery Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Cosmetic Surgery Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Cosmetic Surgery Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Cosmetic Surgery Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Cosmetic Surgery Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Cosmetic Surgery Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Cosmetic Surgery Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Cosmetic Surgery Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

……Continued

Release ID: 381936