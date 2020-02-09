Cosmetic Shea Butter Market Growing at CAGR of 4.5% During 2018-2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) delivers detailed insights into the global cosmetic shea butter market, in its upcoming outlook titled, ‘Cosmetic shea butter Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026’. The global cosmetic shea butter market is projected to register a relatively high CAGR of 4.5% in terms of value during the period of forecast, due to various factors influencing the market, regarding which, TMR offers detailed insights.

Being a developing economy with a higher population of health-conscious consumers, and with increased purchasing power for natural cosmetics, Asia Pacific holds a substantial compound annual growth rate in the global cosmetic shea butter market, due to increasing consumption of color cosmetics and factors such as favorable government policies regarding trade. It is anticipated that Asia Pacific would witness a substantial growth rate in the cosmetic shea butter market, accounting for 5.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of grade, the Grade A (unrefined) cosmetic shea butter segment is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.0% during the forecast period. Increasing consumer preference for chemical-free cosmetic products over the years has increased the market penetration of unrefined cosmetic shea butter. As a chemical-free ingredient, unrefined cosmetic shea butter has significant demand among natural and organic cosmetic manufacturers.

Promotional support from non-profit organizations such as the Global Shea Alliance and International Cocoa Organization have increased mutual partnerships between various manufacturers, suppliers, wholesalers, and regional distributors of cosmetic shea butter across the world, thereby corroborating the supply chain of cosmetic shea butter. The Global Shea Alliance (GSA) associates 450 active market participants of shea butter, covering around 33 countries at present, which is expected to promote the well-defined trade of cosmetic shea butter during the forecast period.

As an excellent cosmetic ingredient and cost-effective emollient, cosmetic shea butter has high demand in the cosmeceutical industry. High miscibility with non-polar and moderate-polar drugs enables the application of shea butter in cosmetic as well as pharmaceutical industries. In addition, shea butter is cost-effective in comparison with other carrier drugs that are used in dermal care products.

TMR has profiled some of the most prominent companies active in the global cosmetic shea butter market, such as Cargill, Incorporated, Clariant AG, AAK AB, Olvea Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Ghana Nuts Company Ltd, Agrobotanicals, LLC, Sophim S.A., AOS Products Private Limited, The Savannah Fruits Company, Ojoba Collective, The HallStar Company, and others, to provide a wider view of the cosmetic shea butter market around the world.