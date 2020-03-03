Cosmetic Raw Materials Market 2019 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Industry

The global Cosmetic Raw Materials market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cosmetic Raw Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cosmetic Raw Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Cosmetic Raw Materials in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Cosmetic Raw Materials manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Evonik

Givaudan

Dow

Firmenich

International Flavors & Fragrances

Nippon Seiki

AkzoNobel

Solvay

Lonza

Croda

Lubrizol

AAK Personal Care

Eastman

Symrise

Kao

Ashland

Innospecinc

Stepan

DSM

Seppic

Jarchem

Clariant

Galaxy Surfactants

Follower’s Song

Tinci Materials

Zhejiang Zanyu

Guangzhou DX Chemical

Shanghai Delta Industry

Guangzhou Startec

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Synthetic Raw Materials

Natural Raw Materials

Segment by Application

Skin Care

Makeup

Perfume

Sunscreen

Other

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Cosmetic Raw Materials

1.1 Definition of Cosmetic Raw Materials

1.2 Cosmetic Raw Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Synthetic Raw Materials

1.2.3 Natural Raw Materials

1.3 Cosmetic Raw Materials Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Skin Care

1.3.3 Makeup

1.3.4 Perfume

1.3.5 Sunscreen

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Cosmetic Raw Materials Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Cosmetic Raw Materials Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Cosmetic Raw Materials Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Cosmetic Raw Materials Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Cosmetic Raw Materials Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Cosmetic Raw Materials Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Cosmetic Raw Materials

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cosmetic Raw Materials

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Cosmetic Raw Materials

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Cosmetic Raw Materials

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Cosmetic Raw Materials

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Cosmetic Raw Materials Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Cosmetic Raw Materials Revenue Analysis

4.3 Cosmetic Raw Materials Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Cosmetic Raw Materials Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Cosmetic Raw Materials Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Revenue by Regions

5.2 Cosmetic Raw Materials Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Cosmetic Raw Materials Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Cosmetic Raw Materials Production

5.3.2 North America Cosmetic Raw Materials Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Cosmetic Raw Materials Import and Export

5.4 Europe Cosmetic Raw Materials Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Cosmetic Raw Materials Production

5.4.2 Europe Cosmetic Raw Materials Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Cosmetic Raw Materials Import and Export

5.5 China Cosmetic Raw Materials Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Cosmetic Raw Materials Production

5.5.2 China Cosmetic Raw Materials Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Cosmetic Raw Materials Import and Export

5.6 Japan Cosmetic Raw Materials Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Cosmetic Raw Materials Production

5.6.2 Japan Cosmetic Raw Materials Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Cosmetic Raw Materials Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Cosmetic Raw Materials Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Cosmetic Raw Materials Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Cosmetic Raw Materials Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Cosmetic Raw Materials Import and Export

5.8 India Cosmetic Raw Materials Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Cosmetic Raw Materials Production

5.8.2 India Cosmetic Raw Materials Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Cosmetic Raw Materials Import and Export

6 Cosmetic Raw Materials Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Production by Type

6.2 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Revenue by Type

6.3 Cosmetic Raw Materials Price by Type

7 Cosmetic Raw Materials Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Cosmetic Raw Materials Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 BASF

8.1.1 BASF Cosmetic Raw Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 BASF Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 BASF Cosmetic Raw Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Evonik

8.2.1 Evonik Cosmetic Raw Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Evonik Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Evonik Cosmetic Raw Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Givaudan

8.3.1 Givaudan Cosmetic Raw Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Givaudan Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Givaudan Cosmetic Raw Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Dow

8.4.1 Dow Cosmetic Raw Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Dow Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Dow Cosmetic Raw Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Firmenich

8.5.1 Firmenich Cosmetic Raw Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Firmenich Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Firmenich Cosmetic Raw Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 International Flavors & Fragrances

8.6.1 International Flavors & Fragrances Cosmetic Raw Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 International Flavors & Fragrances Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 International Flavors & Fragrances Cosmetic Raw Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Nippon Seiki

8.7.1 Nippon Seiki Cosmetic Raw Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Nippon Seiki Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Nippon Seiki Cosmetic Raw Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 AkzoNobel

8.8.1 AkzoNobel Cosmetic Raw Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 AkzoNobel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 AkzoNobel Cosmetic Raw Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Solvay

8.9.1 Solvay Cosmetic Raw Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Solvay Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Solvay Cosmetic Raw Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Lonza

8.10.1 Lonza Cosmetic Raw Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Lonza Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Lonza Cosmetic Raw Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Croda

8.12 Lubrizol

8.13 AAK Personal Care

8.14 Eastman

8.15 Symrise

8.16 Kao

8.17 Ashland

8.18 Innospecinc

8.19 Stepan

8.20 DSM

8.21 Seppic

8.22 Jarchem

8.23 Clariant

8.24 Galaxy Surfactants

8.25 Follower’s Song

8.26 Tinci Materials

8.27 Zhejiang Zanyu

8.28 Guangzhou DX Chemical

8.29 Shanghai Delta Industry

8.30 Guangzhou Startec

Continued….

