Cosmetic Products Market | Characteristics, Forecast Size, Trends 2023

Cosmetic Products are used widely by the female population to make the external look more bright and youthful. Adoption of changing fashion trends has led to the increase in market share of the cosmetic products globally. Advancement in technology also has a major impact on the growth of cosmetic products. Increasing sale of cosmetic products amongst the population due to their property to protect skin against the allergens and pollution of the environment. Rising demand for personal care products is supporting the sale of cosmetics globally.

Global Cosmetic Products Market is projected to grow at the CAGR of 5.4

Growing economy and increasing fashion awareness via various means such as fashion magazines, fashion channels and others has influenced the positive growth of cosmetic products share in the market. Changing lifestyle of the consumers in the developed countries is having a positive impact on the growth of its market. Key Players are following strategies of merger and acquisition of small players due to high demand of the product. Product innovation is considered to be the major focus for the cosmetic products manufacturers. U.S. and Germany are amongst the major key players exporting cosmetic products to various countries in Europe and other regions.

Top Players:

L’Oréal S.A. (France),

Avon Products, Inc (U.S.),

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.),

Oriflame Holding AG (Switzerland),

Beiersdorf AG (Germany),

Kao Corporation (Japan),

Unilever (U.K.),

Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.)

Market Downstream Analysis-

Demand of skin care cosmetic products is growing at significant rate followed by makeup and color cosmetics. This is backed up by the high consumer’s preference towards personal skin care products enhancing their appearances.

The demand for natural cosmetic products is supporting the sale of herbal cosmetic products as they tend to be harmless to the skin and have no or less side effects. With the rise in animal care awareness and protests against their slaughter for personal use is fueling up the demand for cruelty-free cosmetics on a global level. The busy life-style in today’s scenario and advancement in technology has increased the sale of cosmetic products through E-commerce channels.

Regional Outlook:

The Global Cosmetic Products Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). North America region has the major market share followed by Europe. However, based on a potential application in fashion sector, cosmetic products have gained popularity in various other regions. U.S., China, Hong Kong, U.K. and Germany are considered the major importers of cosmetic products.