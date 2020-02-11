COSMETIC PRODUCTS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2023

This report analyzes the global cosmetic products market by type (skin care products, hair care products, makeup & color cosmetics, deodorants & perfumes, others), by product-category (organic, herbal, oil-free, alcohol-free, cruelty-free, others), by distribution channel (supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, cosmetic stores, e-commerce, drug stores, others) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global cosmetic products market include:

• L’Oréal S.A. (France)

• Avon Products, Inc (U.S.)

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.)

• Oriflame Holding AG (Switzerland)

• Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

• Kao Corporation (Japan)

• Unilever (U.K.)

• Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Others

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3622593-global-cosmetic-products-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023

On the basis of type, the global cosmetic products market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Skin Care Products

• Hair Care Products

• Makeup & Color Cosmetics

• Deodorants & Perfumes

• Others

On the basis of product-category, the global cosmetic products market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Organic

• Herbal

• Oil-Free

• Alcohol-Free

• Cruelty-Free

• Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global cosmetic products market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Supermarket/hypermarket

• Specialty stores

• Cosmetic stores

• E-commerce

• Drug stores

• Others

On the basis of region, the global cosmetic products market has been categorized into the following segments:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the world

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. The key players in the market were identified through secondary research, and their market contributions in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire process included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights with industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All the possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to arrive at the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data has been consolidated, and detailed inputs and analysis by Market Research Future added before being presented in this report.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3622593-global-cosmetic-products-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

2.4 Stakeholders

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Methods

3.1.1 Primary Research

3.1.2 Secondary Research

3.2 Forecast Model

3.3 Market Size Estimation

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Trends In Supply/ Production

4.1.2 Trends In Demand/Consumption

4.1.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.1.4 Porter’s Five Forces

4.1.5 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1.6 Macroeconomic Indicators Analysis For Top 5 Producing Countries

5 MARKET TRENDS

5.1 Consumer Trends

5.2 Feedstock Analysis

5.3 Trends In Production And Consumption

5.4 Trade (Import-Export) Analysis

6. GLOBAL COSMETIC PRODUCTS MARKET-By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)

6.2.1 Skin Care Products

6.2.2 Hair Care Products

6.2.3 Makeup & Color Cosmetics

6.2.4 Deodorants And Perfumes

6.2.5 Others

7. GLOBAL COSMETIC PRODUCTS MARKET- By Product-Category

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)

7.2.1Organic

7.2.2 Herbal

7.2.3 Oil Free

7.2.4 Alcohol-Free

7.2.5 Cruelty-Free

7.2.6 Others

8. GLOBAL COSMETIC PRODUCTS MARKET-By Distribution Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)

8.2.1 Supermarket And Hypermarket

8.2.2 Speicialty Stores

8.2.3 Cosmetic Stores

8.2.4 Drug Stores

8.2.5 E-Commerce

8.2.6 Others

9. MARKET -By Region

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Product Launch/Development

10.3 Partnerships And Collaborations

10.4 Acquisitions

10.5 Business Expansion

11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1 L’Oréal S.A. (France)

11.2 Avon Products, Inc (U.S.)

11.3 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.)

11.4 Oriflame Holding AG (Switzerland)

11.5 Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

11.6 Kao Corporation (Japan)

11.7 Unilever (U.K.)

11.8 Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.)TABLE 1 PESTLE ANALYSIS – U.S.

Continued…..



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com