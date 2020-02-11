COSMETIC PIGMENTS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2023

This report analyzes the global cosmetic pigments market by composition (organic, inorganic), type (special effect, surface treated, Nano), application (facial makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, hair color products); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global cosmetic pigments market include:

• Sun Chemical Corporation (U.S.)

• Sensient Cosmetic Technologies (France)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (India)

• Kobo Products Inc (U.S.)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Clariant (Switzerland)

• Huntsman International LLC (U.S.)

• LANXESS (Germany)

• Geotech International B.V. (the Netherlands)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

North Africa

GCC

Rest of The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

On the basis of composition, the global cosmetic pigments market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Organic

• Inorganic

On the basis of type, the global cosmetic pigments market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Special Effect

• Surface Treated

• Nano

On the basis of application, the global cosmetic pigments market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Facial Makeup

• Eye Makeup

• Lip Products

• Nail Products

• Hair Color Products

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Cosmetic Pigments Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Cosmetic Pigments Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

7. Global Cosmetic Pigments Market By Composition

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Organic

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.3 Inorganic

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8. Global Cosmetic Pigments Market By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Special Effect

8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.3 Surface Treated

8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.4 Nano

8.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9. Global Cosmetic Pigments Market By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Facial Make Up

9.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9.3 Eye Makeup

9.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9.4 Lip Products

9.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9.5 Nail Products

9.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9.6 Hair Color Products

9.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10. Global Cosmetic Pigments Market By Region

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Sun Chemical Corporation

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Composition/Business Segment Overview

12.1.3 Financial Updates

12.1.4 Key Developments

12.2 Sensient Cosmetic Technologies

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Composition/Business Segment Overview

12.2.3 Financial Updates

12.2.4 Key Developments

12.3 Merck KGaA

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Composition/Business Segment Overview

12.3.3 Financial Updates

12.3.4 Key Developments

12.4 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Composition/Business Segment Overview

12.4.3 Financial Updates

12.4.4 Key Developments

12.5 Kobo Products Inc

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Composition/Business Segment Overview

12.5.3 Financial Updates

12.5.4 Key Developments

12.6 BASF SE

12.6.1 Company Overview

12.6.2 Composition/Business Segment Overview

12.6.3 Financial Updates

12.6.4 Key Developments

12.7 Clariant

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Composition/Business Segment Overview

12.7.3 Financial Updates

12.7.4 Key Developments

12.8 Huntsman International LLC

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Composition/Business Segment Overview

12.8.3 Financial Updates

12.8.4 Key Developments

12.9 LANXESS

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Composition/Business Segment Overview

12.9.3 Financial Updates

12.9.4 Key Developments

12.10 Geotech International B.V.

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Composition/Business Segment Overview

12.10.3 Financial Updates

12.10.4 Key Developments

Continued….



