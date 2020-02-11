COSMETIC PIGMENTS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2023

This report analyzes the global cosmetic pigments market by composition (organic, inorganic), type (special effect, surface treated, Nano), application (facial makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, hair color products); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in global cosmetic pigments market include:
• Sun Chemical Corporation (U.S.)
• Sensient Cosmetic Technologies (France)
• Merck KGaA (Germany)
• Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (India)
• Kobo Products Inc (U.S.)
• BASF SE (Germany)
• Clariant (Switzerland)
• Huntsman International LLC (U.S.)
• LANXESS (Germany)
• Geotech International B.V. (the Netherlands)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
North Africa
GCC
Rest of The Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
On the basis of composition, the global cosmetic pigments market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Organic
• Inorganic
On the basis of type, the global cosmetic pigments market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Special Effect
• Surface Treated
• Nano
On the basis of application, the global cosmetic pigments market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Facial Makeup
• Eye Makeup
• Lip Products
• Nail Products
• Hair Color Products
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Cosmetic Pigments Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global Cosmetic Pigments Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
7. Global Cosmetic Pigments Market By Composition
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Organic
7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.3 Inorganic
7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8. Global Cosmetic Pigments Market By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Special Effect
8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8.3 Surface Treated
8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8.4 Nano
8.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9. Global Cosmetic Pigments Market By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Facial Make Up
9.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9.3 Eye Makeup
9.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9.4 Lip Products
9.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9.5 Nail Products
9.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9.6 Hair Color Products
9.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
10. Global Cosmetic Pigments Market By Region
11. Company Landscape
12. Company Profiles
12.1 Sun Chemical Corporation
12.1.1 Company Overview
12.1.2 Composition/Business Segment Overview
12.1.3 Financial Updates
12.1.4 Key Developments
12.2 Sensient Cosmetic Technologies
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Composition/Business Segment Overview
12.2.3 Financial Updates
12.2.4 Key Developments
12.3 Merck KGaA
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Composition/Business Segment Overview
12.3.3 Financial Updates
12.3.4 Key Developments
12.4 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Composition/Business Segment Overview
12.4.3 Financial Updates
12.4.4 Key Developments
12.5 Kobo Products Inc
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Composition/Business Segment Overview
12.5.3 Financial Updates
12.5.4 Key Developments
12.6 BASF SE
12.6.1 Company Overview
12.6.2 Composition/Business Segment Overview
12.6.3 Financial Updates
12.6.4 Key Developments
12.7 Clariant
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Composition/Business Segment Overview
12.7.3 Financial Updates
12.7.4 Key Developments
12.8 Huntsman International LLC
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Composition/Business Segment Overview
12.8.3 Financial Updates
12.8.4 Key Developments
12.9 LANXESS
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Composition/Business Segment Overview
12.9.3 Financial Updates
12.9.4 Key Developments
12.10 Geotech International B.V.
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Composition/Business Segment Overview
12.10.3 Financial Updates
12.10.4 Key Developments
Continued….
