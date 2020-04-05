Cosmetic Pigments Market 2019 by Global Recent Trends, Emerging Technologies, Size, Share, Forecast to 2023

The Major Players Functioning In The Global Cosmetic Pigments Market are Sun Chemical Corporation (U.S.), Sensient Cosmetic Technologies (France), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (India), Kobo Products Inc (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), Huntsman International LLC (U.S.), LANXESS (Germany), and Geotech International B.V. (the Netherlands) among others.

Cosmetic Pigments Market – Overview

Cosmetic Pigments are composed of either organic or inorganic materials. The inorganic pigments are produced from coal tars and other chemicals whereas Organic Materials are manufactured from aromatic hydrocarbons. These pigments offer insolubility, waterproof resistance, and long-life nature to the product. Moreover, changing lifestyle and growing health, beauty concerns among men and women are the important trends and factors promoting the market positively. Therefore, they are used in various applications such as facial makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, hair color products, and others.

The Market by Application is segregated into facial makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, hair color products segments. The facial makes up segment is the widely used application in the market due to growing demand for makeup products such as face powder, foundation, moisturizers, and others in the cosmetics & personal care industries. Moreover, it is predicted that the increasing demand for hair color, nail and lip products among the people are projected to drive the market over the assessment period.

Cosmetic Pigments Market – Market scenario

The Organic Pigments Segment is the most widely used components in the market due to its growing consumption of facial makeup, hair dyes, lip products, and others. Moreover, durability, waterproof nature, and long life are the major factors behind the popularity of this segment.

The Facial Makeup Is the Leading Application and anticipated to observe a rapid growth due to boundless consumption of organic materials in moisturizers, lotions, foundation, and others. Moreover, hair color, nail and lip product segments are expected to witness a rapid growth in the sector due to improving lifestyle and growing concern about facial beauty among the people.

Cosmetic Pigments Market – Regional Analysis

The Global Cosmetic Pigments Market is spanned across five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is set to grow at a higher rate in the market due to rising demand for facial makeup products such as foundation, loose & pressed powders, and others. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are the major players in this region.

North America is estimated to witness a higher growth in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico owing to a high standard of living, growing concern about facial beauty among men and women in the region. Europe is the leading region in the global market owing to growing innovation in research & development activities and technological advancement in cosmetics & personal care industries. Thus, the market is expected to witness a significant growth in Germany, the U.K, and Italy.

Cosmetic Pigments Market – Segmentation

The Global Cosmetic Pigments Market is segregated into the composition, type, and application. Based on the composition, the market is further categorized into organic and inorganic segments. Based on the type, the market is segmented into special effect, surface treated, and Nano segments. Based on the application, the market is classified as facial makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, hair color products, and others.

