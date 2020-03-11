Cosmetic Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Cosmetic in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The trend for healthy and glowing skin among consumers has stimulated the demand for these products, especially those improving skin conditions. At present, skin care products, such as sunscreen and moisturizers, are in higher demand due to the awareness of effects of exposure to sun on skin.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

L’oreal

Avon

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Oriflame

Revlon

Kao

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

Skin Food

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Skin & Sun Care

Hair Care

Deodorants

Makeup & Color Cosmetics

Fragrances

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Specialty Stores (Beauty & Drug Stores)

Large & Small Retail Stores (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Departmental Stores, and Others)

Online

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cosmetic Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Skin & Sun Care

1.2.2 Hair Care

1.2.3 Deodorants

1.2.4 Makeup & Color Cosmetics

1.2.5 Fragrances

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Specialty Stores (Beauty & Drug Stores)

1.3.2 Large & Small Retail Stores (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Departmental Stores, and Others)

1.3.3 Online

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 L’oreal

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cosmetic Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 L’oreal Cosmetic Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Avon

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cosmetic Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Avon Cosmetic Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Procter & Gamble

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cosmetic Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Procter & Gamble Cosmetic Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Unilever

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Cosmetic Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Unilever Cosmetic Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Oriflame

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Cosmetic Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Oriflame Cosmetic Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Revlon

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Cosmetic Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Revlon Cosmetic Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Kao

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Cosmetic Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Kao Cosmetic Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



