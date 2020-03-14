Cosmetic Jar Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2017-2027

The beauty market has experienced meteoric growth, owing to the rapid advancement in the beauty industry. New formulations and improvement in product quality and durability have resulted in a lucrative and growing beauty market. An increasing trend of the need for self-grooming among people ensures a rapidly growing beauty market. Cosmetic jars are standard cups and containers that contain the cosmetic creams, lotions, body gels and other similar products. The preference for cosmetic jars is more due to their light weight, which tends to have an appeal to consumers. The jars also allow the cosmetics suppliers to customize and have the brand names and logos printed on them, increasing the brand recognition. There has been a growing trend of buying luxury and branded products with growing disposable income. The global cosmetic jar market is expected to grow over the forecast period, with the growing need for body care.

Global cosmetic jar market: Dynamics

The spontaneous innovation in cosmetic formulation, coupled with constant innovation in the global beauty market has led to the transformation of the global cosmetic jar market. The need for cosmetic jars is fueled by both the supplier and buyers’ demands. The factors that act as drivers from the supplier side are – the need for product customization and identity, and to enhance the visual appeal of the product. The factors that are expected to act as drivers for the global cosmetic jar market from the buyers’ side are – the increasing preference for home consumption as opposed to getting treatments outside. Also, with the growth of E-retail in the last decade, significant transactions have been made online for cosmetic products. It has been observed that the appearance of the product is very important for its success. The global beauty market being highly lucrative, gives rise to intense competition among the cosmetic jar manufacturers to come up with high quality finished products with visual appeal. Since the past couple of decades, the preference of consumers has shifted towards premium and luxury products, which look elegant and aesthetic. Therefore, there is always constant innovation in the type of shape, color, raw materials used, to increase the product’s appeal. All these factors are supposed to fuel the growth of the global cosmetic jar market.

Despite the favorable conditions for the steady growth of the global cosmetic jar market, there are certain factors such as the popularity of other forms of packaging like squeeze tubes. With the increase in population with a fast paced lifestyle, more people prefer goods and products that can be carried ‘on-the-go’. It is considered convenient and is also one of the latest trends in the market.

Global cosmetic jar market: Market Segmentation

The global cosmetic jar market is segmented as follows: –

On the basis of material:

Plastic PP LDPE Others

Aluminum

Acrylic

Others

On the basis of shape:

Round

Square

Triangle

Others

On the basis of end use:

Skincare

Haircare

Makeup

Others

On the basis of capacity:

Small (5 ml – 50 ml)

Medium (51 ml – 100 ml)

Large (101 ml – 500 ml)

Others ( >500 ml)

On the basis of product type:

Thick walled

Double walled

Others

Global cosmetic jar market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

The global cosmetic jar market has been geographically segmented into 7 regions:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Japan

North America being a market with a mature consumer base is expected to account for the major share of the global cosmetic jar market throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to experience maximum growth of the cosmetic jar market, on the backdrop of increase in working population. Middle East and Africa market is also expected to gain momentum over the forecast period. Western and Eastern Europe are expected to have a relatively slower growth than Asia Pacific. Latin America is also expected to register higher growth rates.

Cosmetic Jar Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in the global cosmetic jar market are – NORDTEK packaging, MIRON Violettglas BV, The Packaging Company, MKTG INDUSTRY Srl, INTERNATIONAL COSMETIC SUPPLIERS LTD., elcosgroup Corporation e.t.c.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic, Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

