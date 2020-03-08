Cosmetic Chemicals Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2015 – 2025

Cosmetic chemicals are the primary ingredients that are used for formulation of personal care products. Cosmetics have come from late civilizations due to need for improving looks and appearance. Since then, ingredients in cosmetics have changed drastically and new techniques and formulas were introduced to manufacture own cosmetics and scents. Different minerals were used to produce colors by the ancient Egyptian aristocracy to give description to their facial features. During the Greek era it was very universal to make use of face paints, while the Romans favored baths that contained oil based perfumes.

Almost 1500 chemical entities have been recognized to be cosmetic chemicals globally. The common chemicals that are found in the cosmetics include thickening agents, carrier powders, colorants, pigments, surfactants, preservatives, emollients, film formers and moisturizers among others. The cosmetics chemicals which are consumed on a large scale include emollients, film formers and moisturizers followed by surfactants globally. The cosmetic industry is fragmented as large number of suppliers provides a very wide range of inorganic and organic chemicals that are the necessary ingredients in the cosmetic industry. Nevertheless, twenty or more major international companies have a considerable share of cosmetic chemicals trade in the market.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-322

The cosmetic market is generally segmented based on products into surfactants, oleochemicals, aroma chemicals and blends, botanical extracts, fats, oils and waxes and polymers among others.

The major applications of these chemicals include the skin care products, hair care products, color cosmetics, makeup, toiletries and oral care among others.

The major diving factors of the cosmetic industry include growing demand from the ethnic groups for beauty products that are tailored according to their needs. In addition, the increasing purchasing power coupled with growing awareness and demand for personal care products among the aging baby boomers is also expected to fuel demand for cosmetic chemicals market. However, increasing demand of natural ingredients may hamper the growth graph of the global cosmetic chemicals market. In addition, major companies have comply with standards and regulations in the industry.

The key segments for cosmetic chemicals market include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to be the largest consumer of cosmetic chemical owing to the high demand for hair care products and growing demand for multifunctional products. In addition, growing male grooming segment is also expected to boost demand for cosmetic chemicals in the market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest consumer of cosmetic chemicals in the near future. Southeast Asia including Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Singapore is expected to show substantial growth in the coming years.

The trends that the cosmetic industry follow globally include Globalization of cosmetic products as major international companies such as L’Oreal, Unilever and Procter & Gamble continue to invest in the growing markets. Other trends include consolidation, increased use of nontraditional distribution channels and growing interest in cosmeceuticals among others.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-322

The cosmetic chemicals companies use innovative bio based high performance products and advanced technologies to manufacture a wide variety of products. The key companies profiled include: Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Incorporated, Active Organics, BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated, Bayer AG, Clariant International Limited, Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Emery Oleochemicals Group, FMC Corporation, Novecare, Integrated Botanical Technologies, Pilot Chemical Company, Procter & Gamble Company, Solvay SA and United-Guardian Incorporated among others.