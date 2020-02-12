Cosmetic Bottle Packaging Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

This report analyzes the global cosmetic bottle packaging market by material (plastics, glass, metal and other), by application (skin care, hair care, bath & shower, cosmetics and others) and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global cosmetic bottle packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The major players in global cosmetic bottle packaging market include:

• Amcor Ltd. (Australia)

• Albea Group (Luxembourg)

• CCL Industries (Canada)

• Sonoco Products Company (U.S.)

• Sinclair & Rush, Inc. (U.S.)

• Essel Propack Ltd (India)

• Huhtamaki (Finland)

• Montebello Packaging (Canada)

• World Wide Packaging LLC (U.S.)

• Unette Corporation (U.S.)

• Others

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of material, the global cosmetic bottle packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Plastics

• Glass

• Metal

• Other

On the basis of application, the global cosmetic bottle packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Skin care

• Hair care

• Bath & shower

• Cosmetics

• Others

On the basis of region, the global cosmetic bottle packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

5 Global Cosmetic Bottle Packaging Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Plastic

5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.3 Glass

5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.4 Metal

5.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.5 Other

5.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6 Global Cosmetic Bottle Packaging Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Skin Care

6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6.3 Hair Care

6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6.4 Bath & Shower

6.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6.5 Cosmetics

6.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7 Global Cosmetic Bottle Packaging Market, By Region

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Company Profiles

9.1 Amcor Limited (Australia) 9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Products/Services Offering

9.1.3 Financial Overview

9.1.4 Key Developments

9.1.5 Strategy

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Albea Group (Luxembourg

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Products/Services Offering

9.2.3 Financial Overview

9.2.4 Key Developments

9.2.5 Strategy

9.2.6 SWOT Analysis

9.3 CCL Industries (Canada)

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Products/Services Offering

9.3.3 Financial Overview

9.3.4 Key Developments

9.3.5 Strategy

9.3.6 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Sonoco Products Company (U.S.)

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Products/Services Offering

9.4.3 Financial Overview

9.4.4 Key Developments

9.4.5 Strategy

9.4.6 SWOT Analysis

9.5 Sinclair & Rush, Inc. (U.S.)

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Products/Services Offering

9.5.3 Financial Overview

9.5.4 Key Developments

9.5.5 Strategy

9.5.6 SWOT Analysis

9.6 Essel Propack Ltd (India)

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Products/Services Offering

9.6.3 Financial Overview

9.6.4 Key Developments

9.6.5 Strategy

9.6.6 SWOT Analysis

9.7 Huhtamaki (Finland)

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Products/Services Offering

9.7.3 Financial Overview

9.7.4 Key Developments

9.7.5 Strategy

9.7.6 SWOT Analysis

9.8 Montebello Packaging (Canada)

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Products/Services Offering

9.8.3 Financial Overview

9.8.4 Key Developments

9.8.5 Strategy

9.8.6 SWOT Analysis

Continued…..

