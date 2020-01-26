Cosmeceuticals Market Prospects & Upcoming Trends and Opportunities Upto 2024

Global Cosmeceuticals Market: Overview

The cosmeceuticals market involves the increasing category of cosmetic products that have drug-like benefits. These products are fast outpacing all other product segments in the personal care and cosmetics industry vis-à-vis growth rate. The different types of cosmeceuticals products available in the market include lip care, hair care, tooth whitening, skincare, injectable and others. Of these, the skincare segment holds a leading share and is trailed by hair care segment. In the skincare segment, anti-ageing products are most popular and hence gross maximum revenue.

The primary ingredients used in the manufacture of cosmeceuticals are botanicals, antioxidants, proteins, moisturizers, peptides, etc. Antioxidants, among them, clocks maximum revenue. Currently, specialty stores account for maximum sales. Going forward, aggressive marketing policies of manufacturers and distributers will lead to more uptake of the products worldwide.

A report by TMR Research shows conveys in-depth and accurate information on the global market for cosmeceuticals. It describes the scope of the market, segments it depending upon various parameters, and forecasts its growth trajectory. It furnishes a qualitative analysis of the prominent growth drivers and restraints in the market. The report also profiles important players in the market and leverages market leading analytical tools to gauge the current competitive dynamics.

Global Cosmeceuticals Market: Trends and Opportunities

With people worldwide becoming increasingly consciousness about their looks, the global cosmeceuticals market is primed for robust growth in the upcoming years. The rising number of middle aged people, a burgeoning urban population, and a fast-paced life are predicted to further drive demand in the market. Availability of a plethora of superior quality and premium priced cosmeceuticals products in the market has also been spurring growth.

Cosmeceuticals products are used for skin irritation, tooth whitening, skin lightening, and in a host of other things. Posing a roadblock to the growth path of the global market for cosmeceuticals is the rapid emergence of different treatment options. A key trend noticed in the global Cosmeceuticals market is the emergence and popularity of natural and organic products.

Global Cosmeceuticals Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the global market for machine control system are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. The market is forecasted to clock impressive growth in the developed economies of Europe and North America. This is because of the penchant for looking younger among the inhabitants of the nations of France, the U.K., Germany, and the Netherlands, among others. Also fuelling demand in the two continents is the high spending capacity of the people and the aggressive marketing strategies of the companies.

In terms of growth rate, however, the Asia Pacific market is slated to gain the most. The market is highly lucrative on account of the fast-expanding developing economies in the region. Sensing an opportunity, most cosmeceutical brands are making efforts to make inroads in the Asia Pacific. The e-commerce boom in the region has made it easier for people to purchase quality products of renowned brands. Further, the rising fortunes of the middle class with a discerning taste, particularly in the countries of India, China, Russia, and Brazil will predictably further stoke growth in the cosmeceuticals market.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

To present a detailed analysis of the competition prevailing in the global market for cosmeceuticals, the report profiles companies such Unilever Group, Procter & Gamble, Allergan Inc., Colgate-Palmolive, BASF SE, Arch Chemicals, and Croda International.

