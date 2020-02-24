Cosmeceuticals Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts 2024

Cosmeceuticals are cosmetic product claimed to have medicinal or drug-like benefits. It is marketed as cosmetics, but reputedly contain biologically active ingredients.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as AmorePacific, Estée Lauder and L’Oreal have relative higher level of product’s quality.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cosmeceuticals market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 580 million by 2024, from US$ 450 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cosmeceuticals business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cosmeceuticals market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Cosmeceuticals value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Skin Care

Hair Care

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Convenience Stores

Drugstores

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

P&G

Shiseido

Unilever

Beiersdorf

L’Oreal

Johnson & Johnson

Estée Lauder

Allergan

AmorePacific

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cosmeceuticals market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cosmeceuticals market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cosmeceuticals players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cosmeceuticals with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Cosmeceuticals Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cosmeceuticals Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Cosmeceuticals Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Cosmeceuticals Segment by Type

2.2.1 Skin Care

2.2.2 Hair Care

2.2.3 Injectables

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Cosmeceuticals Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Cosmeceuticals Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Cosmeceuticals Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Cosmeceuticals Segment by Application

2.4.1 Specialty Stores

2.4.2 Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Convenience Stores

2.4.3 Drugstores

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Cosmeceuticals Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Cosmeceuticals Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Cosmeceuticals Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Cosmeceuticals by Players

3.1 Global Cosmeceuticals Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cosmeceuticals Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cosmeceuticals Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Cosmeceuticals Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 P&G

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cosmeceuticals Product Offered

11.1.3 P&G Cosmeceuticals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 P&G News

11.2 Shiseido

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cosmeceuticals Product Offered

11.2.3 Shiseido Cosmeceuticals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Shiseido News

11.3 Unilever

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cosmeceuticals Product Offered

11.3.3 Unilever Cosmeceuticals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Unilever News

11.4 Beiersdorf

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Cosmeceuticals Product Offered

11.4.3 Beiersdorf Cosmeceuticals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Beiersdorf News

11.5 L’Oreal

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Cosmeceuticals Product Offered

11.5.3 L’Oreal Cosmeceuticals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 L’Oreal News

11.6 Johnson & Johnson

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Cosmeceuticals Product Offered

11.6.3 Johnson & Johnson Cosmeceuticals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Johnson & Johnson News

11.7 Estée Lauder

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Cosmeceuticals Product Offered

11.7.3 Estée Lauder Cosmeceuticals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Estée Lauder News

……Continued

