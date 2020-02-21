Cosmeceutical Products Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Cosmeceuticals are cosmetic product claimed to have medicinal or drug-like benefits. It is marketed as cosmetics, but reputedly contain biologically active ingredients.

The global Cosmeceutical Products market is valued at 11000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 16900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cosmeceutical Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cosmeceutical Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

P&G

Shiseido

Unilever

Beiersdorf

L’Oreal

Johnson & Johnson

Estée Lauder

Allergan

AmorePacific

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Skin Care

Hair Care

Injectables

Other

Segment by Application

Specialty Store

Supermarket

Drugstore

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Cosmeceutical Products Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cosmeceutical Products

1.2 Cosmeceutical Products Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cosmeceutical Products Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Skin Care

1.2.3 Hair Care

1.2.4 Injectables

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Cosmeceutical Products Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cosmeceutical Products Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Specialty Store

1.3.3 Supermarket

1.3.4 Drugstore

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Cosmeceutical Products Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Cosmeceutical Products Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Cosmeceutical Products Market Size

1.5.1 Global Cosmeceutical Products Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Cosmeceutical Products Production (2014-2025)

………..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cosmeceutical Products Business

7.1 P&G

7.1.1 P&G Cosmeceutical Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Cosmeceutical Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 P&G Cosmeceutical Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Shiseido

7.2.1 Shiseido Cosmeceutical Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Cosmeceutical Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Shiseido Cosmeceutical Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Unilever

7.3.1 Unilever Cosmeceutical Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Cosmeceutical Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Unilever Cosmeceutical Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Beiersdorf

7.4.1 Beiersdorf Cosmeceutical Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Cosmeceutical Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Beiersdorf Cosmeceutical Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 L’Oreal

7.5.1 L’Oreal Cosmeceutical Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Cosmeceutical Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 L’Oreal Cosmeceutical Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Johnson & Johnson

7.6.1 Johnson & Johnson Cosmeceutical Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Cosmeceutical Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Johnson & Johnson Cosmeceutical Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Estée Lauder

7.7.1 Estée Lauder Cosmeceutical Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Cosmeceutical Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Estée Lauder Cosmeceutical Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Allergan

7.8.1 Allergan Cosmeceutical Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Cosmeceutical Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Allergan Cosmeceutical Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 AmorePacific

7.9.1 AmorePacific Cosmeceutical Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Cosmeceutical Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 AmorePacific Cosmeceutical Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..



