Corundum Market 2018 Emerging to Top Manufactures, Application, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2023

Corundum market is expected to register a CAGR of about XX% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Geographically, Corundum market is including major types, major applications from major regions such as

China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Rest of Europe, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Competitor Analysis of Corundum Market:

Corundum market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Alteo Alumina, Arotek GmbH & Co. KG, Bernd Kunze GmbH, Ceram Intertrade, Changzhou Sunai Metallurgical Refractories Co. Ltd., EK-Company GmbH & Co. KG, Gemfields, Guangxi Wuzhou City Yihe Jewelry Co. Ltd., Henan Sicheng Co. Ltd., Henge Group, HK Fengqi Jewelry Co. Ltd., K.A. Refractories Co. Ltd., LD International Abrasives Limited, MineralmÃ¼hle Leun, Rau GmbH & Co. KG, Riken corundum Co. Ltd., RSA Le Rubis SA, Rubicon Technology, Rusal, Shenyang Hongyang Fine Ceramic Co. Ltd., STARS GEM CO., Ltd., Swarovski Gemstones, World Corundum Co. Ltd., Wuzhou Yisheng Jewelry Co. Ltd., Xiamen Xinbailong Instrument Co. Ltd., Xingyang Jinbo Abrasives Co. Ltd., Yancheng Jiuheng Industry & Trade Co. Ltd., Yixing Haiyu Refractory Materials Co. Ltd., Zhengzhou Sunrise Technology Co. Ltd..

The price margins for the products along with the various success and risk factors for manufacturers have also been covered in the Corundum market report. Moreover, in order to determine Corundum market attractiveness, the report analyses the Corundum industry along the parameters of Porters five forces model.

Key Developments in the Corundum Market:

Major developments in 2017 covered in the report

Drivers

– High Demand for Synthetic Corundum in Abrasion Industry

– Natural Corundum in Gemstone Market

– Growing Demand of Artificial Corundum in Jewelry Sector



Restraints

– Scarcity of Natural Corundum in North America Region

– Competition from Synthetics Including Fused Alumina and Silicon Carbide

