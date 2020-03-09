Corrugated Handle Box Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2017-2027

Global corrugated handle box market: Introduction

Corrugated box is a good alternative to conventional means of product packaging formats. Corrugated handle box are easy to carry and are very light in weight and cheaper as compared to other packaging products. Corrugated handle box is of two types – either it can be a box with a handle or incorporated with a carry handle. Box with handle, type corrugated handle box are inbuilt handle, for carrying. However, in case of the carrying handle box, there is extra plastic handle added to the box. Corrugated handle box is widely used by the food industry, consumer goods, cosmetics & personal care and other end users. Most of the corrugated handle box manufacturers prefer custom manufacturing services. As custom corrugated handle box are perfect in sizes and designs. Therefore, this reduces the possibility of spillage of the content and protects the product from the corners. These features of the corrugated box make them suitable to be used as a packaging solution in the market.

Global corrugated handle box market: Dynamics

Global corrugated handle box market is driven by the food industry. High consumption from food manufacturers is a major driver for corrugated handle box market. They are consuming corrugated handle boxes for food deliveries. Rise in the on-the-go lifestyle is also prompting the growth of the global corrugated handle box market. Due to high on shelf competition faced by the products, food manufacturers are majorly focusing on differentiable packaging solution. Corrugated handle box, adds value to the packaged product, as it is easy to carry. Quick service restaurants are widely using corrugated carrying box for serving meals. For example, food service restaurants such as McDonalds is serving products in corrugated handle box. Corrugated handle box market is being fuelled by the high demand for packaging consumer’s goods such as stationery items. Cosmetics and personal care products manufacturers are focusing towards new, lucrative packaging solution. Corrugated handle box is suitable to be used as a secondary packaging material for perfumes, nail polish etc. Thus, cosmetics and personal care industry are expected to bring new opportunities during the forecast period. With the rising issue of landfilling manufacturers are in search of sustainable packaging solutions. Corrugated handle box, made up of paper, provides a recyclable and biodegradable solution. Also, the raw material used for producing corrugated handle box is water and paper pulp that is cheaper and sustainable. These features of corrugated handle box are encouraging manufacturers to choose corrugated handle box over other plastic packaging solution.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6341

Global corrugated handle box market: Segmentation

On the basis of end use industry, the global corrugated handle box market is segmented into:

Food & beverage industry

Consumer goods

Cosmetics and personal care

Corrugated handle box has differentiable features. Therefore, cosmetics & personal care products manufacturers are majorly opting corrugated handle box as a secondary packaging product

On the basis of packaging type, the global corrugated handle box market is segmented into:

Primary packaging

Secondary packaging

Global corrugated handle box: Regional Overview

Global corrugated handle box market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan. Corrugated handle box has high demand in the European region. European regulations are encouraging manufacturers to prefer sustainable material products over plastics. As, plastic products results in waste thereby creating landfilling issues. As corrugated handle box is made up of renewable material and results as biodegradable waste, this feature of corrugated handles box increases its preference over other packaging products. Manufacturers in North America are majorly focusing on developing innovative packaging products which offers stiff competition to the corrugated handle box market. Therefore, North America shows growth of the corrugated handle box market at a slow pace.

Global corrugated handle box: Key Players

Some of the key players of global corrugated handle box market are GWP Group, WH Skinner, CBS Packaging etc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Request Report for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6341

Report Highlights: