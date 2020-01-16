Corrugated Boxes Market Analysis by Players, Size, Competitive Analysis, Global and Regional Forecast

Corrugated Boxes market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Corrugated Boxes Market.

Corrugated Boxes market size will grow from USD 66.14 Billion in 2017 to USD 82.68 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 3.79%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

The market is growing in accordance with the growth trends of the converting and packaging industries. Factors such as increasing demand from fresh food and beverages, home & personal care goods, and electronic goods industries, logistics application, increasing consumer awareness towards sustainable packaging, and growth of the e-commerce industry have propelled the growth of the global corrugated boxes market.

Companies which are Transforming Corrugated Boxes Market are:-

Mondi PLC, International Paper Company , Westrock Company , DS Smith PLC , Smurfit Kappa Group , Rengo Co. Ltd. , Cascades Inc. , Packaging Corporation of America , Georgia-Pacific LLC , Kapstone Paper and Packaging Corporation, , , , , , , , , ,

By Type

Slotted Boxes, Telescope Boxes, Rigid Boxes, Folder Boxes,

By End-Use Sector

Food & Beverages, Electronic Goods, Home & Personal Care Goods, Chemicals, Textile Goods

By Material

Linerboard , Medium , Others, ,

By Printing Ink

Water-Based Ink , Uv-Curable Ink , Hot Melt-Based Ink , Solvent-Based Ink,

By Printing Technology

Digital Printing , Flexography Printing , Lithography Printing , Others ,

Regions Covered in Corrugated Boxes Market are:-

North and South America

Europe

China

South Korea

India

