Corrosion Protective Coatings Market Demand Likely to Expand by Rising Industrialization and Demand in the Marine Sector by 2027

The corrosion protective coatings can be segmented on the basis of material, technology, end-use industry. The product type includes epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic. The technology segment consist of technology which is used it can be solvent borne, water borne and solid epoxy. The end-use industry consists of Marine, Industrial, Energy& Transportation, and Construction. The basic function of corrosion protective coatings is to save the material from degradation mainly due to moisture, oxidation and number chemical based occurrences that can prove harmful to metals and alloys. The mechanism which used is that it does create barrier between the air and material. The coating acts as a sacrificial material. The material which is used is zinc and titanium dioxide which is an essential ingredient in paints and coating industry.

The corrosion protective coatings market is expected to flourish at a rate of 7.4% during the forecast period. Rising industrialization and demand in the marine sector of the consumer has led to the growth of coatings in the market.

Asia Pacific region dominates the market in 2017. Additionally, the growth of industries in this region is backing the growth in demand of corrosion protective coatings. Asia pacific region is developing at a fast rat and is projected to maintain its dominance in the near future. North America is second largest market and is expected to witness a stable growth in the forecast period.

Growth of Corrosion Protective Coatings Market

The driving factor for the growth is the rapid industrialization in the developing countries such as India and China. Various other industrial domains have initiated the use of protective coatings especially the construction sector and marine sector. Additionally, the manufacturers are striving towards the use of ecological Corrosion Protective Coatings which enhances the film coatings and also adheres to the ecological concerns of a large number of consumers.

The report titled," Corrosion Protective Coatings Market: Market Segment (By Resin: Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, Polyurethane) (By End use Industry: Marine Construction, Energy, Power and transportation), By Technology (solvent borne epoxy, waterborne epoxy) Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027" delivers detailed overview of the global market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by end user, by sales channel, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players which includes company profiling. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments.

