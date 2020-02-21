Corporate Training 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.77% and Forecast to 2021

Corporate training is an integral part of a successful organization’s discretionary budget. The primary objective of corporate training is to reduce the capability gaps, both technical and non-technical, followed by grooming eligible employees to move up a company’s hierarchy. Increase in amount of trade and business has intensified competition and pushed organizations for business diversification regionally and internationally. This kind of expansion necessitated the need for proper training and development of workforce. Hence, it presents opportunity for the training solution providers to offer products and services related to training. The scope for training is widening with the adoption of such products by SMBs along with large organizations. Traditionally, training programs were designed only for the IT sector, but now the scenario is changing and other sectors have started adopting training programs for employees. Also, training programs are finding applications in managerial and leadership development, which is expected to further expand the market.
The analysts forecast the Global Corporate Training market to grow at a CAGR of 8.77 percent over the period 2015-2019.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Corporate Training market during the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated through the sales of training products and related services for a fee or subscription. Also, the report considers training programs offered via online and offline mediums to calculate the market size. However, the market size does not take into account the internal costs incurred by companies operating in this market for training their employees. As such, only the expenditure made by companies on availing outside services is considered for calculating the market size.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/38697-global-corporate-training-market-2015-2019
The report, Global Corporate Training Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape of the Global Corporate Training market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• Americas
• APAC
• Europe
• ROW
Key Vendors
• GP Strategies
• HP
• Miller Heiman
• Net Dimensions
• Skillsoft
Other Prominent Vendors
• Allen Interactions
• Aptara
• Articulate
• Computer Generated Solutions
• Desire2Learn
• Global Training Solutions
• Interaction Associates
• New Horizons Worldwide
• NIIT
• Pearson
• QA
• Tata Interactive Systems
• Technology Transfer Services
• Wilson Learning Worldwide
Market Driver
• Need for Skill Development
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
• Effectiveness of Training Programs/Post-training Support
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
• Advances in Corporate Learning Technology
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/38697-global-corporate-training-market-2015-2019
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
07. Market Overview
07.1 Market Overview
07.2 Market Size and Forecast
07.3 Five Forces Analysis
08. Market Segmentation by Product
08.1 Global Corporate Training Market by Product
08.2 Global Technical Corporate Training Market
08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.3 Global Non-technical Corporate Training Market
08.3.1 Market Overview
08.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
09. Market Segmentation by Enrollment Type
09.1 Global Corporate Training Market by Enrollment Type
09.2 Global Synchronous Corporate Training Market
09.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.3 Global Asynchronous Corporate Training Market
09.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
10. Geographical Segmentation
11. Buying Criteria
12. Market Growth Drivers
13. Drivers and their Impact
14. Market Challenges
15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
16. Market Trends
17. Trends and their Impact
18. Vendor Landscape
18.1 Competitive Scenario
18.1.1 Key News
18.2 Market Share Analysis 2014
18.3 Other Prominent Vendors
19. Key Vendor Analysis
19.1 GP Strategies
19.1.1 Key Facts
19.1.2 Business Overview
19.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
19.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
19.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
19.1.6 Business Strategy
19.1.7 Recent Developments
19.1.8 SWOT Analysis
19.2 HP
19.2.1 Key Facts
19.2.2 Business Overview
19.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
19.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
19.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
19.2.6 Business Strategy
19.2.7 Recent Developments
19.2.8 SWOT Analysis
19.3 Miller
19.3.1 Business Overview
19.3.2 Key Solutions
19.3.3 Key Technology Alliances
19.3.4 SWOT Analysis
..…..Continued
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349