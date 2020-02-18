Corporate LMS Market 2018 Global Share, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Corporate LMS market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Corporate LMS market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
A learning management system (LMS) is a software application for the administration, documentation, tracking, reporting and delivery of educational courses or training programs.
The on-premise deployment dominated the corporate LMS market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Oracle
SAP
Skillsoft
Aptara
Cornerstone OnDemand
Articulate
City & Guilds Group
Schoology
Tata Interactive Systems
Desire2Learn
Docebo
Saba Software
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Deployment
On-Premise Deployment
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Enterprises
Large Enterprises
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Corporate LMS in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Key Stakeholders
Corporate LMS Manufacturers
Corporate LMS Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Corporate LMS Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Corporate LMS Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Corporate LMS
1.1 Corporate LMS Market Overview
1.1.1 Corporate LMS Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Corporate LMS Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Corporate LMS Market by Type
1.3.1 Cloud Deployment
1.3.2 On-Premise Deployment
1.4 Corporate LMS Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Small Enterprises
1.4.2 Large Enterprises
2 Global Corporate LMS Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Corporate LMS Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Oracle
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Corporate LMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 SAP
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Corporate LMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Skillsoft
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Corporate LMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Aptara
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Corporate LMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Cornerstone OnDemand
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Corporate LMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
……..CONTINUED
