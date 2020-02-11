CORPORATE E-LEARNING 2019 GLOBAL STATUS, GROWTH OPPORTUNITY, MARKET SIZE, KEY PLAYERS AND FORECAST 2023

This report analyzes the global corporate e-learning market by technology (web-based, LMS, learning content management systems, podcasts, virtual classrooms, mobile e-learning), by training type (instructor-led & text based, outsourced); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global corporate e-learning market is expected to reach USD 30 billion, at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

The major players in global corporate e-learning market include:

• Infor (U.S.)

• Oracle (U.S.)

• SAP (Germany)

• SkillSoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Adrenna (U.S.)

• 24×7 Learning (India)

• CERTPOINT Systems (U.S.)

• Digital Ignite (U.S.)

• GeoMetrix Data Systems Inc. (Canada)

• Blatant Media Corporation (Canada)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The Middle East & Africa

Latin Countries

On the basis of technology, the global corporate e-learning market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Web-Based

• LMS

• Learning Content Management Systems

• Podcasts

• Virtual Classrooms

• Mobile E-Learning

On the basis of training type, the global corporate e-learning market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Instructor-led & Text based

• Outsourced

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Corporate E-Learning Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Corporate E-Learning Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

7. Global Corporate E-Learning Market By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Web Based

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.3 Learning Management System (LMS)

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.4 Learning Content Management System (LCMS)

7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.5 Podcasts

7.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.6 Virtual Classrooms

7.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.7 Mobile E-Learning

7.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.8.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8. Global Corporate E-Learning Market By Training Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Instructor-Led

8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.3 Text Based

8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.4 Outsourced

8.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9. Global Corporate E-Learning Market By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Technology, 2017-2023

9.2.3 Market Estimates & Forecast By Training Type, 2017-2023

9.2.4 U.S.

9.2.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.2.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Technology, 2017-2023

9.2.4.3 Market Estimates & Forecast By Training Type, 2017-2023

9.2.5 Mexico

9.2.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.2.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Technology, 2017-2023

9.2.5.3 Market Estimates & Forecast By Training Type, 2017-2023

9.2.6 Canada

9.2.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.2.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Technology, 2017-2023

9.2.6.3 Market Estimates & Forecast By Training Type, 2017-2023

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Technology, 2017-2023

9.3.3 Market Estimates & Forecast By Training Type, 2017-2023

9.3.4 Germany

9.3.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.3.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Technology, 2017-2023

9.3.4.3 Market Estimates & Forecast By Training Type, 2017-2023

………

10. Company Landscape

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Infor (U.S.)

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Training Type/Business Segment Overview

11.1.3 Financial Updates

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.2 Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Training Type/Business Segment Overview

11.2.3 Financial Updates

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.3 SAP AG (Germany)

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Training Type/Business Segment Overview

11.3.3 Financial Updates

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.4 SkillSoft Corporation (U.S.)

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Training Type/Business Segment Overview

11.4.3 Financial Updates

11.4.4 Key Developments

11.5 Adrenna (U.S.)

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Training Type/Business Segment Overview

11.5.3 Financial Updates

11.5.4 Key Developments

11.6 24×7 Learning (India)

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Training Type/Business Segment Overview

11.6.3 Financial Updates

11.6.4 Key Developments

11.7 CERTPOINT Systems (U.S.)

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Training Type/Business Segment Overview

11.7.3 Financial Updates

11.7.4 Key Developments

11.8 Digital Ignite (U.S.)

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Training Type/Business Segment Overview

11.8.3 Financial Updates

11.8.4 Key Developments

Continued…..



