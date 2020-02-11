CORPORATE E-LEARNING 2019 GLOBAL STATUS, GROWTH OPPORTUNITY, MARKET SIZE, KEY PLAYERS AND FORECAST 2023

This report analyzes the global corporate e-learning market by technology (web-based, LMS, learning content management systems, podcasts, virtual classrooms, mobile e-learning), by training type (instructor-led & text based, outsourced); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global corporate e-learning market is expected to reach USD 30 billion, at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.
The major players in global corporate e-learning market include:
• Infor (U.S.)
• Oracle (U.S.)
• SAP (Germany)
• SkillSoft Corporation (U.S.)
• Adrenna (U.S.)
• 24×7 Learning (India)
• CERTPOINT Systems (U.S.)
• Digital Ignite (U.S.)
• GeoMetrix Data Systems Inc. (Canada)
• Blatant Media Corporation (Canada)
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3622587-corporate-e-learning-market-research-report-global-forecast-to-2022
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
The Middle East & Africa
Latin Countries
On the basis of technology, the global corporate e-learning market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Web-Based
• LMS
• Learning Content Management Systems
• Podcasts
• Virtual Classrooms
• Mobile E-Learning
On the basis of training type, the global corporate e-learning market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Instructor-led & Text based
• Outsourced
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3622587-corporate-e-learning-market-research-report-global-forecast-to-2022
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Corporate E-Learning Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global Corporate E-Learning Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
7. Global Corporate E-Learning Market By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Web Based
7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.3 Learning Management System (LMS)
7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.4 Learning Content Management System (LCMS)
7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.5 Podcasts
7.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.6 Virtual Classrooms
7.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.7 Mobile E-Learning
7.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.8 Others
7.8.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.8.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8. Global Corporate E-Learning Market By Training Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Instructor-Led
8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8.3 Text Based
8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8.4 Outsourced
8.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9. Global Corporate E-Learning Market By Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Technology, 2017-2023
9.2.3 Market Estimates & Forecast By Training Type, 2017-2023
9.2.4 U.S.
9.2.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.2.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Technology, 2017-2023
9.2.4.3 Market Estimates & Forecast By Training Type, 2017-2023
9.2.5 Mexico
9.2.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.2.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Technology, 2017-2023
9.2.5.3 Market Estimates & Forecast By Training Type, 2017-2023
9.2.6 Canada
9.2.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.2.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Technology, 2017-2023
9.2.6.3 Market Estimates & Forecast By Training Type, 2017-2023
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Technology, 2017-2023
9.3.3 Market Estimates & Forecast By Training Type, 2017-2023
9.3.4 Germany
9.3.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.3.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Technology, 2017-2023
9.3.4.3 Market Estimates & Forecast By Training Type, 2017-2023
………
10. Company Landscape
11. Company Profiles
11.1 Infor (U.S.)
11.1.1 Company Overview
11.1.2 Training Type/Business Segment Overview
11.1.3 Financial Updates
11.1.4 Key Developments
11.2 Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
11.2.1 Company Overview
11.2.2 Training Type/Business Segment Overview
11.2.3 Financial Updates
11.2.4 Key Developments
11.3 SAP AG (Germany)
11.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.2 Training Type/Business Segment Overview
11.3.3 Financial Updates
11.3.4 Key Developments
11.4 SkillSoft Corporation (U.S.)
11.4.1 Company Overview
11.4.2 Training Type/Business Segment Overview
11.4.3 Financial Updates
11.4.4 Key Developments
11.5 Adrenna (U.S.)
11.5.1 Company Overview
11.5.2 Training Type/Business Segment Overview
11.5.3 Financial Updates
11.5.4 Key Developments
11.6 24×7 Learning (India)
11.6.1 Company Overview
11.6.2 Training Type/Business Segment Overview
11.6.3 Financial Updates
11.6.4 Key Developments
11.7 CERTPOINT Systems (U.S.)
11.7.1 Company Overview
11.7.2 Training Type/Business Segment Overview
11.7.3 Financial Updates
11.7.4 Key Developments
11.8 Digital Ignite (U.S.)
11.8.1 Company Overview
11.8.2 Training Type/Business Segment Overview
11.8.3 Financial Updates
11.8.4 Key Developments
Continued…..
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com