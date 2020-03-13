CORPORATE E-LEARNING 2018 GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND TOP KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS REPORT

This report studies the Corporate E-learning market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Corporate E-learning market by product type and applications/end industries.

The on-premise deployment segment accounted for the major shares of the corporate e-learning market. This deployment method enables the organization to have complete control over all the components of e-learning. Large enterprises that consider training as an integral part of the overall business model usually prefer this deployment type.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Skillsoft

GP Strategies

Adobe

Expertus

City & Guilds Group

AllenComm

G-Cube

Learning Pool

Articulate

EI Design

CCS Digital Education

PulseLearning

SweetRush

Learnnovators

XoomPoint

Designing Digitally

Tata Interactive Systems

Elucidat

Cornerstone OnDemand

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise Deployment

Cloud-Based Deployment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive Industry

BFSI

Consumer Goods Sector

Energy Sector

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Corporate E-learning Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Corporate E-learning

1.2 Classification of Corporate E-learning by Types

1.2.1 Global Corporate E-learning Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Corporate E-learning Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 On-Premise Deployment

1.2.4 Cloud-Based Deployment

1.3 Global Corporate E-learning Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Corporate E-learning Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Automotive Industry

1.3.3 BFSI

1.3.4 Consumer Goods Sector

1.3.5 Energy Sector

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Corporate E-learning Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Corporate E-learning Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Corporate E-learning Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Corporate E-learning Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Corporate E-learning Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Corporate E-learning Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Corporate E-learning Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Corporate E-learning (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Skillsoft

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Corporate E-learning Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Skillsoft Corporate E-learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 GP Strategies

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Corporate E-learning Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 GP Strategies Corporate E-learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Adobe

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Corporate E-learning Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Adobe Corporate E-learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Expertus

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Corporate E-learning Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Expertus Corporate E-learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 City & Guilds Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Corporate E-learning Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 City & Guilds Group Corporate E-learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 AllenComm

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Corporate E-learning Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 AllenComm Corporate E-learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 G-Cube

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Corporate E-learning Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 G-Cube Corporate E-learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

