This report studies the Corporate E-learning market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Corporate E-learning market by product type and applications/end industries.
The on-premise deployment segment accounted for the major shares of the corporate e-learning market. This deployment method enables the organization to have complete control over all the components of e-learning. Large enterprises that consider training as an integral part of the overall business model usually prefer this deployment type.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Skillsoft
GP Strategies
Adobe
Expertus
City & Guilds Group
AllenComm
G-Cube
Learning Pool
Articulate
EI Design
CCS Digital Education
PulseLearning
SweetRush
Learnnovators
XoomPoint
Designing Digitally
Tata Interactive Systems
Elucidat
Cornerstone OnDemand
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3471668-global-corporate-e-learning-market-2018-by-manufacturers
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
http://icrowdnewswire.com/2018/12/19/corporate-e-learning-2018-global-market-demand-growth-opportunities-and-top-key-players-analysis-report/
Market Segment by Type, covers
On-Premise Deployment
Cloud-Based Deployment
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automotive Industry
BFSI
Consumer Goods Sector
Energy Sector
Others
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3471668-global-corporate-e-learning-market-2018-by-manufacturers
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Corporate E-learning Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Corporate E-learning
1.2 Classification of Corporate E-learning by Types
1.2.1 Global Corporate E-learning Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)
1.2.2 Global Corporate E-learning Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017
1.2.3 On-Premise Deployment
1.2.4 Cloud-Based Deployment
1.3 Global Corporate E-learning Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Corporate E-learning Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)
1.3.2 Automotive Industry
1.3.3 BFSI
1.3.4 Consumer Goods Sector
1.3.5 Energy Sector
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Corporate E-learning Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Corporate E-learning Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Corporate E-learning Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Corporate E-learning Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Corporate E-learning Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Corporate E-learning Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Corporate E-learning Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.5 Global Market Size of Corporate E-learning (2013-2023)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Skillsoft
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Corporate E-learning Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Skillsoft Corporate E-learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 GP Strategies
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Corporate E-learning Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 GP Strategies Corporate E-learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Adobe
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Corporate E-learning Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Adobe Corporate E-learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Expertus
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Corporate E-learning Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Expertus Corporate E-learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 City & Guilds Group
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Corporate E-learning Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 City & Guilds Group Corporate E-learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 AllenComm
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Corporate E-learning Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 AllenComm Corporate E-learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 G-Cube
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Corporate E-learning Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 G-Cube Corporate E-learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…..
CONTACT US:
Norah Trent
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
[email protected]
www.WiseGuyReports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)