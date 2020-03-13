Corporate Car-sharing Global Market 2018-2023: Ubeeqo, ALD Automotive, Arval, Fleetster, DriveNow

The two-way car-sharing segment accounts for more than half of the market, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Though one-way mode involves higher rentals because of higher base charges, the segment is growing rapidly.
The global Corporate Car-sharing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3471665-global-corporate-car-sharing-market-2018-by-manufacturers
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Ubeeqo
ALD Automotive
Arval
Sixt
Fleetster
DriveNow
Europcar
Autolib
Cambio CarSharing
Mobility Carsharing
Zipcar
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Two-way
One-way
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
OEMs
Traditional And Modern CSOs
Rental Companies
Mobility Solution Providers
Others
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3471665-global-corporate-car-sharing-market-2018-by-manufacturers
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Corporate Car-sharing Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Corporate Car-sharing
1.2 Classification of Corporate Car-sharing by Types
1.2.1 Global Corporate Car-sharing Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)
1.2.2 Global Corporate Car-sharing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017
1.2.3 Two-way
1.2.4 One-way
1.3 Global Corporate Car-sharing Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Corporate Car-sharing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)
1.3.2 OEMs
1.3.3 Traditional And Modern CSOs
1.3.4 Rental Companies
1.3.5 Mobility Solution Providers
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Corporate Car-sharing Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Corporate Car-sharing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Corporate Car-sharing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Corporate Car-sharing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Corporate Car-sharing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Corporate Car-sharing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Corporate Car-sharing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.5 Global Market Size of Corporate Car-sharing (2013-2023)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Ubeeqo
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Corporate Car-sharing Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Ubeeqo Corporate Car-sharing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 ALD Automotive
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Corporate Car-sharing Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 ALD Automotive Corporate Car-sharing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Arval
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Corporate Car-sharing Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Arval Corporate Car-sharing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Sixt
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Corporate Car-sharing Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Sixt Corporate Car-sharing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Fleetster
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Corporate Car-sharing Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Fleetster Corporate Car-sharing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 DriveNow
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Corporate Car-sharing Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 DriveNow Corporate Car-sharing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Europcar
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Corporate Car-sharing Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Europcar Corporate Car-sharing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…..
CONTACT US:
Norah Trent
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
[email protected]
www.WiseGuyReports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Office No. 524/528
Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road,
Hadapsar
Pune
411028
+91 8390122541