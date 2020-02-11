Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2023

This report analyzes the global coronary artery bypass graft market by type (off-pump, on-pump, minimally invasive direct CABG, endoscopic vein harvesting and others), by procedure (single CABG surgery, double CABG surgery, triple CABG surgery, quadruple CABG surgery and others), by end user (hospitals, cardiology clinics, research institutes and others); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global coronary artery bypass graft market is expected to reach USD 116 million by the end of the forecast period, at a CAGR of 6.0%.

The major players in global coronary artery bypass graft market include:

• Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.

• Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

• VasoPrep Surgical

• Dextera Surgical Inc.

• Neograft Inc.

• NOVADAQ Technologies Inc.

• MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG.

• Genesee BioMedical

• Sorin Group

• Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

• Others

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

South America

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Republic of Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of type, the global coronary artery bypass graft market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Off-pump

• On-pump

• Minimally invasive direct CABG

• Endoscopic vein harvesting

• Others

On the basis of procedure, the global coronary artery bypass graft market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Single CABG surgery

• Double CABG surgery

• Triple CABG surgery

• Quadruple CABG surgery

• Others

On the basis of end user, the global coronary artery bypass graft market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Hospitals

• Cardiology clinics

• Research institutes

• Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.3 Research Objective

1.4 Assumptions & Limitations

1.5 Market Structure:

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

3.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Customer

4.1.3 Intensity Of Competitor’s

4.1.4 Threat Of New Entrants

5 Global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Off-Pump

5.1.2 On-Pump

5.1.3 Minimally Invasive Direct CABG

5.1.4 Endoscopic Vein Harvesting

5.1.5 Others

6 Global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market, By Procedure

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Single CABG Surgery

6.1.2 Double CABG Surgery

6.1.3 Triple CABG Surgery

6.1.4 Quadruple CABG Surgery

6.1.5 Others

7 Global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Hospitals

7.1.3 Cardiology Clinics

7.1.4 Research Institutes

7.1.5 Others

8 Global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market, By Regions

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Americas

8.1.1.1 North America

8.1.1.2 South America

8.1.2 Europe

8.1.2.1 Germany

8.1.2.2 France

8.1.2.3 UK

8.1.2.4 Italy

8.1.2.5 Spain

8.1.2.6 Rest Of Europe

8.1.3 Asia Pacific

8.1.3.1 Japan

8.1.3.2 China

8.1.3.3 India

8.1.3.4 Republic Of Korea

8.1.3.5 Rest Of Asia Pacific

8.1.4 Middle East & Africa

9 Company Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Mergers Acquisitions

9.1.2 Collaborations

9.1.3 Release/New Product Launches

9.1.4 Other (Expansion, Updates, Partnership)

10 Company Profile

10.1 Dextera Surgical Inc.

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

10.1.3 Financials

10.1.4 Key Developments

10.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

10.2.3 Financials

10.2.4 Key Developments

10.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3 Genesee BioMedical

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

10.3.3 Financials

10.3.4 Key Developments

10.3.5 SWOT Analysis

10.4 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

10.4.3 Financials

10.4.4 Key Developments

10.4.5 SWOT Analysis

10.5 MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG.

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

10.5.3 Financials

10.5.4 Key Developments

10.5.5 SWOT Analysis

10.6 Neograft Inc.

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

10.6.3 Financials

10.6.4 Key Developments

10.6.5 SWOT Analysis

10.7 NOVADAQ Technologies Inc.

10.7.1 Overview

10.7.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

10.7.3 Financials

10.7.4 Key Developments

10.7.5 SWOT Analysis

10.8 Sorin Group

10.8.1 Overview

10.8.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

10.8.3 Financials

10.8.4 Key Developments

10.8.5 SWOT Analysis

10.9 Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

10.9.1 Overview

10.9.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

10.9.3 Financials

10.9.4 Key Developments

10.9.5 SWOT Analysis

10.10 VasoPrep Surgical

10.10.1 Overview

10.10.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

10.10.3 Financials

10.10.4 Key Developments

10.10.5 SWOT Analysis

10.11 Scion Medical Technologies, LLC.

Continued…..

