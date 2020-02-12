Coronary Angiography Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2023

This report analyzes the global coronary angiography devices market by product (angiography system, angiography catheter, others), by device (catheter angiography, other), by procedure, by technology, by indication, by application, by end-user; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global coronary angiography devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2018 – 2023.

The major players in global coronary angiography devices market include:

• Terumo

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Canon Medical Systems

• Cordis (A Cardinal Health Company)

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Angiodynamics

• Abbott Vascular (Abbott Laboratories)

• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

• Royal Philips Electronics

• GE Healthcare

• Medtronic, Inc.

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Siemens Healthcare

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

South America

Europe

Western Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Republic of Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

On the basis of product, the global coronary angiography devices market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Angiography systems

• Angiography catheters

• Angiography contrast media

• Vascular Closure Devices (VCDs)

• Angiography balloons

• Angiography Guidewires

• Angiography accessories

On the basis of device, the global coronary angiography devices market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA)

• Computed Tomography Angiography (CTA)

• Conventional angiography

• Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA)

• Catheter angiography

• Coronary angiography

• Others

On the basis of procedure, the global coronary angiography devices market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Coronary angiography

• Endovascular angiography

• Peripheral vascular angiography

• Other angiography procedures

On the basis of technology, the global coronary angiography devices market has been categorized into the following segments:

• X-ray angiography

• CT angiography

• MR angiography

• Other angiography technologies

On the basis of indication, the global coronary angiography devices market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Coronary artery disease

• Valvular heart disease

• Congenital heart disease

• Congestive heart failure

• Other indications

On the basis of application, the global coronary angiography devices market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Diagnostics

• Therapeutics

On the basis of end user, the global coronary angiography devices market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Hospitals and clinics

• Diagnostic and imaging centers

• Research institutes

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Coronary Angiography Devices Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Angiography Systems

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

6.3 Angiography Catheters

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

6.4 Angiography Contrast Media

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

6.5 Vascular Closure Devices (VCDs)

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

6.6 Angiography Balloons

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

6.7 Angiography Guidewires

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

6.8 Angiography Accessories

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

Chapter 7. Global Coronary Angiography Devices Market, By Devices

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA)

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

7.3 Computed Tomography Angiography (CTA)

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

7.4 Conventional Angiography

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

7.5 Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA)

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

7.6 Catheter Angiography

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

7.7 Coronary Angiography

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

7.8 Others

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

Chapter 8. Global Coronary Angiography Devices Market, By Procedure

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Coronary Angiography

Continued…..

