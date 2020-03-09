Corneal Ulcer Treatment Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2028

An open source develops on the cornea, a thin membrane that lies over the iris. The most common cause of corneal ulcers is infection that includes bacterial, viral and fungal infection. Bacterial infection is the most common of them all. People who wear contact lenses are the most prone to infection and are most susceptible to corneal ulcers. Other risk factors include participation in activities that may result in damage to eye such as contact sports, exposure to chemicals and other eye conditions such as dry eye or Bell’s palsy. Corneal ulcers can be prevented by protecting the eyes, maintaining hygiene and following recommendations of the doctors prescribe especially ones who use contact lens. Corneal ulcers treatment must be given at earliest once diagnosed. Some of the symptoms corneal ulcers include pain and discharge from eyes along with sensation of foreign particle in the eye. Corneal ulcers treatment depends on the severity of the condition.

In mild conditions, corneal ulcer treatment involves the use of cold compression and some non-prescription pain medicines to help with the discomfort. In severe conditions, the corneal ulcer treatment involves the treatment of the infection. Antibiotics, antifungals and antiviral eye drops are recommended corneal ulcer treatment based on the type of infection. In some cases the corneal ulcer treatment also included oral antifungal/antibiotics as corneal ulcer treatment. These antibiotic corneal ulcer treatment products are available in the form of ointment that can be applied around the eye. In worse conditions the corneal ulcer treatment recommended is the surgical treatment. A corneal transplant is recommended to replace the damaged tissue with a healthy donor cornea tissue. Steroids and anti-inflammatory eye drops are generally prescribes once the infection subsides. However, the use of steroids as corneal ulcer treatment is controversial and is recommended to be used under close supervision since this form of corneal ulcer treatment can worsen an infection. Among all the corneal ulcer treatment options, oral medications and ointments are most commonly used.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6953

The corneal ulcer treatment products are available in hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores and e-commerce stores. Some of the common modes of corenal ulcer treatments include the use of prednisone, ciprofloxacin, ofloxcin and others. Some of the companies that manufacture the corneal ulcer treatments include Pfizer, Alcon Laboratories, INC., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Allergan PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Vistakon Pharmaceuticals, H.L. Healthcare among other key players.

Corneal Ulcer Treatment Market: Dynamics

Technological advancements and growing adoption of contact lenses are driving the growth of the corneal ulcers treatment market. The availability of soft lenses that can be used for longer duration is becoming more and more popular among contact lens users, however, use of contact lens for longer duration increases the risks of development of corneal ulcers. The increase in infectious diseases and poor hygiene in the emerging regions are the other driving factors for the growth of the corneal ulcers treatment market. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding corneal ulcer has resulted in increased diagnosis rate thereby driving the growth of the corneal ulcer treatment market.

Corneal Ulcer Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global corneal ulcer treatment market is segmented into seven key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold large share in the global corneal ulcer treatment market primarily due to growing awareness about pelvic inflammatory disease, and improved healthcare scenario. The increased healthcare spending in North America is another factor driving the growth of the corneal ulcer treatment market.

Corneal Ulcer Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global pelvic inflammatory disease therapeutics market is segmented by administration, distribution channel and region:

By Administration Oral Ointment Eye Drops Intravenous

By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores E-Commerce



Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6953



Corneal Ulcer Treatment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global pelvic inflammatory disease therapeutics market are Pfizer, Akorn Inc, Alcon Laboratories, INC., H.L. Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Allergan PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Vistakon Pharmaceuticals, among other key players.