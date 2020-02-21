Corn Starch Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

Global Corn Starch Industry
Corn starch, it is a carbohydrate extracted from the endosperm of corn. This white powdery substance is used for many culinary, household, and industrial purposes. In the kitchen, corn starch is most often used as a thickening agent for sauces, gravies, glazes, soups, casseroles, pies, and other desserts.
Currently, approximately more than 80% of global corn starch concentrated in the United States and China, in which the American is the world’s largest producer of corn starch, and be able to maintain low prices.
In recent years, Affected by the downstream demand., corn starch prices have go down, meanwhile, Due to lack of downstream market demand, there was no major breakthrough, leading to some producers in recent years, capacity utilization declined.
China in recent years, corn starch output growth declining, mainly because of China’s corn starch capacity has serious excess production, most of the Chinese companies operating rate hovering at 60 percent, some small and medium enterprises operating rate less than 50%.
Similarly, affected by raw material prices, Chinese corn starch have no obvious advantage, Chinese corn starch have no competitive in foreign markets, less exports in recent years. After 2015 – 2016 industry reshuffle, China’s corn starch industry is gradually mature. Less blind expansion.
Currently, the global corn starch market is saturated, corn starch businesses should consider, for further processing of corn starch to form a complete industrial chain, so that the higher corn products market control.
Currently, corn starch is mainly used for the production of starch sugar, downstream practical application is relatively simple, although corn starch have applications in other fields, but with respect to the food industry, small amount, so how to promote the use of corn starch, is the key factor in the development of corn starch industry.
The global Corn Starch market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Corn Starch market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Corn Starch in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Corn Starch in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Corn Starch market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Corn Starch market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
ADM
Cargill
Ingredion (Penford Products)
Tate & Lyle Americas
Roquette
Argo
Gea
AVEBE
Nihon Shokuhin Kak
Japan Corn Starch
Sanwa Starch
Zhucheng Xingmao
Changchun Dacheng
Xiwang Group
Luzhou Group
COPO
China Starch
Baolingbao Biology
Xi’an Guowei
Lihua Starch
Henan Julong Biological Engineering
Hebei Derui Starch Company
Corn Development Company
Longlive
Market size by Product
Non-GM Corn Starch
General Corn Starch
Market size by End User
Starch Sugar
Beer
Food Industry
Paper Industry
Medicine
Modified Starch
Chemical Industry
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Corn Starch market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Corn Starch market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Corn Starch companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Corn Starch submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
