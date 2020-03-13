Corn Flour Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Corn Flour in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global corn flour market in the industrial sector accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next four years.

The shifting of consumer preference towards organic corn-based foods will drive the growth prospects for the global corn flour market for the next four years. The producers of organic corn-based food products are increasingly innovating food products in terms of value and taste, which will increase the penetration of organic corn flour and corn-based organic products in the market.

The worldwide market for Corn Flour is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cargill

General Mills

Archer Daniels Midland

Gruma

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Bunge

Grupo Bimbo

Associated British Foods

C.H. Guenther & Son

Ingredion

LifeLine Foods

SEMO Milling

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sweet Degermed Corn Flour

Waxy Degermed Corn Flour

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Retail

Food Services

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Corn Flour Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Sweet Degermed Corn Flour

1.2.2 Waxy Degermed Corn Flour

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Industrial

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Food Services

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cargill

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Corn Flour Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cargill Corn Flour Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 General Mills

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Corn Flour Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 General Mills Corn Flour Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Archer Daniels Midland

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Corn Flour Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Archer Daniels Midland Corn Flour Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Gruma

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Corn Flour Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Gruma Corn Flour Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Corn Flour Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Corn Flour Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Bunge

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Corn Flour Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Bunge Corn Flour Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Grupo Bimbo

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Corn Flour Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Grupo Bimbo Corn Flour Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

