Corn Co-Products Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018 – 2028

Corn co-products are the various components that are obtained from the distillation of the corn starch. The various product types of corn co-products are corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, corn germ, corn oil, and distillers grain. But the products obtained from different extraction processes vary. Also, the corn co-products obtained are originally in the wet form/ paste, which is then dried to be sold to the various manufacturers. The corn co-products are used in various industries depending upon the various product types.

The corn oil is the only corn co-product that is used in the food processing industries in margarine, butter, etc. and in personal care and cosmetics in the skin care products. The other corn co-products such as corn gluten meal and the corn gluten feed are extracted from the wet milling process and is mainly used for animal feed. These corn co-products are high in demand due to the presence of crude protein which is beneficial to the animals. The distillers grain and the corn germ are also used as one of the ingredients in the feed products for cattle, poultry, marine animals, pets etc.

Majority of the Corn Co-Products Are Being Obtained by the Wet Milling Process

The dry milling process and the wet milling process of ethanol production both yield different kinds of corn co-products. From the dry milling process, the corn co-products obtained are distillers grain plus solubles whereas the corn gluten meal and feed, corn oil and corn germ are obtained from the wet milling process. The majority of the corn co-products are obtained from the wet milling process. The wet distillers grains plus solubles can either be marketed to be used as wet feed or it is dried and then sold. The storage and the transport of dry corn co-products are easier and thus is preferred more by the manufacturers and the consumers.

Commercially, the corn gluten feed and the corn oil meal has a very high value compared to the other corn co-products globally.

Corn Co-Products Market: Segmentation

The corn co-products can be segmented on the basis of form, product type, extraction process and end use.

On the basis of form, the corn co-products market can be segmented as:

Pellet

Powder

Liquid/Paste

On the basis of product type, the corn co-products market can be segmented as:

Corn Gluten Meal

Corn Gluten Feed

Corn Oil

Corn Germ

Distillers Grain

On the basis of extraction process, the corn co-products market can be segmented as:

Wet Milling

Dry Milling

On the basis of end use, the corn co-products market can be segmented as:

Food Processing Industry

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Pet Food

Aquaculture

Corn Co-Products Market: Regional Analysis

The ethanol production from corn as a source has increased dramatically in the past decade especially in the United States. Due to this, the market for corn co-products has also increased as they are high in protein content and can be used in a variety of applications. The major production of the corn co-products is in North America. The APAC region and the MEA are still in the introductory phase and is expected to gain traction in the upcoming years as the penetration of the corn co-products in these regions will increase. The demand for the corn co-products is also expected to increase as the prices of these products are very economical and they can be used as an alternative or in addition with other ingredients in the feed industry.

Corn Co-Products Market: Key Participants

Some of the key market participants in the corn co-products market are:

Grain Processing Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Sayaji Industries Ltd.

Ingredion Inc.

Gavilon Agriculture Holdings, Co.

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd.

Grainspan Nutrients Pvt. Ltd.

Tate & Lyle PLC

Gulshan Polycols Ltd.

Gavdeo International Ltd.

LaBudde Group, Inc.

Bunge North America Inc.

Consolidated Grain and Barge Co.

Roquette America, Inc.

