Cordless Phone Battery Market Growth Rate, Business Strategy, Key Trends and Revenue Analysis 2023

Cordless Phone Battery Market Research Report 2019 – Global Industry analysis by Key Companies, Type, Application, Market Share, Growth Rate, and Key Country forecast to 2023. Cordless Phone Battery Industry depth analysis is done for North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. Multi Camera System market growing at rapid pace over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023. The global cordless phone battery market is expected to reach approximately USD 63.35 Billion by 2023 growing at a ~9% CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2023.

Market Scenario

The cordless phone battery are rechargeable batteries which are cost effective and environment friendly. The effective life span of cordless phone battery is ranging from one to three years. These batteries are available in different shapes and sizes which can be deployed in various applications, including consumer electronics, aerospace & military defense, and medical equipment.

The proliferation of lithium-ion batteries in consumer electronics such as phones, tablets, laptops, and smart wearables is one of the major factors for the growth of cordless phone battery market. The lithium-ion battery offers various benefits in consumer electronics such as light weight, high energy density, and less self-discharge rate. In this regard, integrating these features of lithium-ion batteries in consumer electronics is likely to increase the demand of cordless phone battery during the forecast period (2019—2023). Moreover, the lithium-ion batteries are widely used in automotive industry for the manufacturing of electric& hybrid vehicles. The deployment of lithium-ion batteries in electric and hybrid vehicles minimize the utilization of natural resources and helps in reducing the carbon emission produced by vehicles. Moreover, the maintenance cost of electric vehicles is much cheaper than petrol enabled vehicles as these electric and hybrid vehicles does not require frequent oil checking and car servicing. Hence, the growing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is expected to increase the demand of lithium-ion batteries during the forecast period. On the other hand, security concerns due to the overheating of the batteries and high initial cost are some of the factors which may hamper the growth of this market.

Key Players

Some of the key players of Global Cordless Phone Battery Market includes Beckett Energy Systems (USA), BYD Company Ltd. (China),Eagle-Picher Technologies LLC (USA), Energizer Holdings Inc. (USA), E-One Moli Energy Corp. (Taiwan), Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland), Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), Ultralife Corporation (USA),Jiangmen TWD Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Highpower International Inc. (China), GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan), GPB International Limited (Hong Kong), Duracell Inc. (USA), FDK Corporation (Japan).

Segmentation

According to the MRFR, the global cordless phone battery market is segmented into type, capacity and application.

By type, the global cordless phone battery market is categorized into Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH), Nickel Cadmium (NiCad), and Lithium ion (Li-ion). According to the MRFR study, the lithium-ion batteries is expected to gain the largest market share among other batteries during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in consumer electronics such as tablets, smartphones and medical devices due to its various features such as light weight and high energy density is one of the major factors for the growth of lithium-ion battery market.

By capacity, the global cordless phone battery market is segmented into 300-600mAh,650-1200mAh, 1200 mAh above.

By application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automobile industry, military & defense, aerospace, power, and medical equipment.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis global cordless phone market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world.

North America dominates the global cordless phone battery market due to the presence of major key players such as Beckett Energy Systems (USA), Eagle-Picher Technologies, LLC (USA), Energizer Holdings Inc. (USA) and is expected to hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to reach the highest CAGR among the other regions during the forecast period (2019-2023) due to the technological advancement and increasing investment by countries such as China and India. The additional factor responsible for the growth of this market in the APAC region is due to the presence of some major players of this market such as BYD Company Ltd. (China), E-One Moli Energy Corp. (Taiwan), FDK Corporation (Japan), GPB International Limited (Hong Kong), GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan), Highpower International Inc. (China), Jiangmen TWD Technology Co.Ltd. (China), and Panasonic Corporation (Japan).

Target Audience

Automotive consultants

Consumer electronics manufacturers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Technology investors

