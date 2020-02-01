Copy Data Management Software Market – Regional Analysis, Technology Types and Applications For 2018

Copy data management (CDM) is an approach or technology in which unnecessary duplication of production data is eliminated in order to reduce storage consumption. Production data comprises backup, vault, snapshot, and data copies made for various IT or business functions. CDM software captures application-consistent data and generates a backup/ recovery copy of the data in the secondary storage system. CDM follows an application-centric approach to capture data and stores the captured data in applications native format throughout the data cycle. CDM enables the creation of virtual copies of data which can be managed more efficiently and effectively with backup and disaster recovery options for enterprises.

CDM software also helps to minimize the software license cost by eliminating the need for duplicate software license to retail multiple copies of a file. Moreover, CDM technology also helps businesses to form disaster recovery strategies in order to create, optimize, and manage backup, recovery points, and test data management environments. Many CDM vendors provide unique features which enable enterprises to consolidate the secondary storage into a single platform and helps to save storage space and operational time.

The importance of CDM is rapidly being understood around the globe mainly due to rising multi-faceted IT problems encountered by enterprises. CDM software helps enterprises to resolve data management challenges and allows companies to create and manage multiple versions of data for recovery. In addition, CDM also helps companies to handle copy data crisis by providing local copies for operational recovery and remote copies for disaster recovery. These factors are boosting the demand for CDM software across industries such as banking, financial service & insurance (BFSI), and IT & telecom, especially in IT backrooms.

Furthermore, growing need for optimized and reduced data storage space by enterprises is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the CDM market. Also, growing business demand for data uptime and recovery in order to meet Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and Recovery Time Objective (RTO) is likely to drive the CDM software market during the forecast period. However, security of the data is the main concern associated with CDM as it focuses more on backup and recovery rather than security. Similarly, as CDM allows users to work on a common copy of a data source, it might lead to complexity in terms of version control of the files. These factors are expected to restrain the use of CDM software. However, growing adoption of cloud platforms and increasing requirements of reduced data redundancies is projected to provide prominent opportunities for CDM in emerging markets. In addition, the growing emergence of data on-demand trend in enterprises is expected to offer opportunities for the CDM market.

The global CDM software market can be segmented by type, enterprise size, deployment model, and end-use industry. By type, the CDM market is segmented into on premise CDM and cloud-based CDM. Based on enterprise size, the market is divided into large enterprise and small & medium enterprises (SME’s). By deployment model, the CDM market is categorized into In-place CDM model and rip & replace or off-host CDM model. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, media and entertainment, government, healthcare, and others such as retail and logistics & transportation. Among these segments, telecom & IT industry is expected to see high demand for CDM software across the world especially from North America. In long-term, CDM software is anticipated to see lucrative opportunities in Europe and the Asia Pacific region primarily due to growing demand for data optimization and compact solutions for backup and recovery of data.

The rising demand for CDM and importance of efficient management & optimization of data has led many vendors to introduce their solutions in the CDM market. Some of the major players in the CDM market are Catalogic Software, NICMAN Group LLC., Actifio, Inc., International Business Machine Corporation (IBM), Veritas Technologies, LLC, Edgewater Networks, Rubrik, Inc., Cohesity, Inc., Commvault Systems, Inc., and Delphix Corp.