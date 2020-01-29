Copper Products Market Overview and Scope 2019 to 2024 | Aurubis, Jiangxi Copper, KME Group SpA, Hailiang Group, Wireland

“Overview of Copper Products Market

Copper is one of the oldest metals ever used and has been one of the important materials in the development of civilization. Because of its properties, singularly or in combination, of high ductility, malleability, and thermal and electrical conductivity, and its resistance to corrosion, copper has become a major industrial metal, ranking third after iron and aluminum in terms of quantities consumed.

Copper products include copper plates, copper strips, copper foils, copper tubes, copper rods, copper wires, copper profiles etc.

There are many copper products manufactures in the world; the manufactures include Aurubis, Jiangxi Copper, KME Group SpA, Hailiang Group, Wireland, Golden Dragon, Jintian Group, Jinchuan Group etc. Global copper seals will reach about 22.5 million MT in 2015, increase 3.29% compared with last year, the average seals growth rate of copper products is about 3.97% from 2010 to 2015. Copper products seals mainly focus on China and Europe, China copper seals take about 50% market share of global copper products seals in 2015, the followed is Europe, take about 18.2%.

Global demand of copper has maintained steady growth; the growth rate is around 3.97%. The uses of copper reflect its variety of material properties: because of its excellent electrical and thermal conductivity, it is ideally suited for use in electrical engineering, electronics and telecommunications. Its electrical conductivity is 1.5 times as high as that of aluminum, which makes copper the preferred input material for electrical mains. Despite its very good formability, copper is extremely strong with high corrosion resistance. The increasing interconnectedness in our offices and households, growing demands on information and communication technology, a sustainable and environmentally sound energy supply and high safety and comfort standards, for example in automotive engineering, ensure a constant rise in copper demand. Every mid-range car contains about 25 kg of copper-luxury class models can have more than twice this amount. Modern life wouldn’t be possible without copper.

The research report comprises of a brief summary of the Copper Products Market trends and development patterns that may help the leading players functioning in the industry to understand the market and strategize for his or her enterprise expansion. The Global Copper Products Market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, 2018-2024. Additionally, the report also provides a seven-year historical analysis for these markets to predict the future development trends.

This study considers the Copper Products value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Copper Plates

Copper Strips

Copper Foils

Copper Tubes

Copper Rods

Copper Wires

Copper Profiles

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Corrosion Resistance Part

Electrical Conductivity Part

Structural Part

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Aurubis

Jiangxi Copper

KME Group SpA

Hailiang Group

Wireland

Golden Dragon

Jintian Group

Jinchuan Group

Mueller Ind

IUSA

Marmon

Wolverine Tube

Poongsan

MKM

GB Holding

TNMG

Luvata

CHALCO

Mitsubishi Materials

Diehl Group

KGHM

Furukawa Electric

Xingye Copper

CNMC

HALCOR Group

ChangChun Group

IBC Advanced Alloy

Anhui Xinke

Chunlei Copper

Nan Ya Plastics

Dowa Metaltech

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Copper Products Market segment by application, split into #, along with their consumption (sales), market share and growth rate.

The complete value chain and downstream and upstream essentials are scrutinized in this report. Trends that are impacting the Copper Products market growth like globalization, growth progress boost fragmentation regulation & ecological concerns are described. The Copper Products Industry report signifies technical data, raw materials, volumes, and manufacturing analysis of Copper Products. It explains which product has the highest penetration in which market, their profit margins, break even analysis and R&D status. The report makes future projections for prominent opportunities based on the analysis of subdivision of the market.

What is the regional structure of the market? Our analysis-

The report analyzes footprint of every product and its significance, analyzes examines each geographical segment of the market with import, export, consumption, and production in these regions to provide a complete understanding of the Copper Products market, covering, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa.

Basic information with detail to the market share held by the regions in company with the trade, deal, that every geography explanations for have been given in the report. Our business offerings show the fresh and the trustworthy information derived from relevant data, which helps businesses to give strength and a competitive edge.

In addition to, the Copper Products report covers analysis of different products available in the global market based on production, volume, revenue, and cost and price structure. The report also highlights key strategies that proved to be profitable for the business along with the strategies involved in business expansion, partnership deals, composition, and new product/service launches.

