Copper Heatsink Market Size (Value & Volume), Future Trends, Opportunities and Sales Channels, Forecast 2025

The global Copper Heatsink market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report studies the Copper Heat Sink market, copper heat sink is necessary due to the greater level of thermal conductivity one can achieve with it. In fact, copper conducts two times the amount of thermal energy as aluminum, making it an extremely desirable substance for heatsink production. Copper is able to be refined as a heatsink, put through die-casting and even bound together in the form of plates. There are two heat sink types: active and passive. Active Heat Sinks are those that have some kind of air mover on them. This might be a fan or blower, and generally it is attached in some way to the heat sink. The air move provides local air helping to cool down a semiconductors hot spot. Many active heat sinks are often seen cooling high end graphics processors (GPUs) on graphics boards. The performance of this kind of heat sink is high.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Delta

TE Connectivity

Aavid Thermalloy

DAU

CUI

Advanced Thermal Solutions

Radian

Akasa

Thermalright

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

Passive Heat Sink

Active Heat Sink

Segment by Application

Servers

Automobile

LED Lighting

Industrial PCs

Others

