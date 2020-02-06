Copper Brazing Alloys Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Global Copper Brazing Alloys Market
Description
Brazing is a metal joining process utilizing a filler metal that melts above 840ºF and below the melting point of the base metals. Brazing Materials include powders, pastes, coated-rods, preformed, rings, wire and fluxes. Copper brazing alloys are one major filler metal.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Copper Brazing Alloys in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Lucas-Milhaupt
Umicore
Voestalpine Böhler Welding
Prince & Izant
Nihon Superior
Aimtek
Linbraze
Wieland Edelmetalle
VBC Group
Materion
Indian Solder and Braze Alloys
Saru Silver Alloy
Harris Products Group
Morgan Advanced Materials
Stella Welding Alloys
Pietro Galliani Brazing
Sentes-BIR
Wall Colmonoy
Asia General
Seleno
Huaguang
Boway
Yuguang
Huayin
Huale
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Powders
Pastes
Coated-Rods
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automotive
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
Logistic
Retail
Manufacturing
Others
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Copper Brazing Alloys Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Powders
1.2.2 Pastes
1.2.3 Coated-Rods
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Automotive
1.3.2 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
1.3.3 Logistic
1.3.4 Retail
1.3.5 Manufacturing
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Lucas-Milhaupt
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Copper Brazing Alloys Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Lucas-Milhaupt Copper Brazing Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Umicore
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Copper Brazing Alloys Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Umicore Copper Brazing Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Voestalpine Böhler Welding
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Copper Brazing Alloys Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Voestalpine Böhler Welding Copper Brazing Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Prince & Izant
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Copper Brazing Alloys Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Prince & Izant Copper Brazing Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Nihon Superior
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Copper Brazing Alloys Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Nihon Superior Copper Brazing Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Aimtek
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Copper Brazing Alloys Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Aimtek Copper Brazing Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
……..CONTINUED
