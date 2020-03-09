Copovidone Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Copovidone is mainly used as a film-former, tablet binder and in controlled-release formulations. In tablets, it is used as a binder. It is also added to coating solutions as a film-forming agent as it provides excellent elasticity, adhesion, and hardness, and is used as a moisture barrier. Copovidone is gaining increased demand owing to the several benefits it offers over other polymers. As a tablet binder, copovidone has better plasticity than povidone. The product is also more elastic, less hygroscopic and better for film-forming applications than povidone. These properties have given copovidone a slight edge over otherpolymers, which has attracted keen interest from industrial consumers. As copovidone has an exceptional binding capacity, it is used in direct compression tableting as a dry binder and gelatin capsules as a soluble binder. These attractive properties make it cost-effective and attractive substitute to natural adhesives.

However, growing inclination toward natural products could hinder the growth of the market. It is generally regarded as nontoxic. However, oral consumption in excess may result in stomach ache, and more, which could very well hamper the growth of the market.

Increased Demand from Pharmaceuticals is Contributing Significant Growth

Favourable government policies and regulations are expected to drive the copovidone market. The U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has approved the use of chemical for various, and it is usually considered safe. The approval from the U.S. FDA has enlarged the adoption of copovidone in multiple industries. It is extensively used in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics industries, and more. Owing to its numerous application across various industries, copovidone is expected to thrive in the years to come.

Request a sample copy of this report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9292

The world copovidone market is increasing rapidly owing to the increased demand coming from multiple end users. Across all the industries, the pharmaceutical is producing maximum demand, followed by foodand beverages. Other industries such as cosmetics, personal care, and adhesives are expected to contribute well to the growth of the market in the years to come.

Copovidone Market – Market Segmentation:

By Function, the Copovidone market is segmented into:

Granulating Agent

Retarding Agent

Film-forming Agent

Lubricant

Thickening Agent

Dispersant

Binding Agent

Emulsifying Agent

Fining Agent

Blocking Agent

By Form, the Copovidone market is segmented into:

Liquid

Powder

Others

By Grade, the Copovidone market is segmented into:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

By End-use, the Copovidone market is segmented into:

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics

Personal Care Shampoo Toothpaste Shaving Lotion Moisturizer

Pharmaceuticals Ointments Pessaries Surgical Scrubs Contact Lenses

Adhesives Glue Stick Hot-melt Adhesives

Batteries

Ceramics

Fiberglass

Inkjet Paper

Alcohol White Wine Beer

Water Treatment

Global Copovidone Market – Key Players:

Key market players identified in the global copovidone market include BASF SE, Ashland, Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Nanhang Industrial, Zhangzhou Huafu Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd., Hangzhou Motto Science & Technology Co. Ltd., SHANGHAI YUKING WATER SOLUBLE MATERIAL TECH CO.,LTD., SHANGHAI YUKING WATER SOLUBLE MATERIAL TECH CO.,LTD., Huangshan Bonsun Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, among others.

Download Methodology of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-9292