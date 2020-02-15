Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “COPD Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends by Manufacturers | AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis” to its huge collection of research reports.



Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a term that refers to a large group of lung diseases characterized by obstruction of air flow that interferes with normal breathing. It occurs most often in older people, but can also affect the middle aged population. COPD is a major cause of chronic morbidity and mortality globally. Many people suffer from the disease for years and eventually die from it or its complications, meaning it constitutes a substantial economic and social burden.



Globally, the COPD burden is projected to increase in the coming decades because of continued exposure to disease risk factors, and the increasing number of smokers. Increased smoking will result in a greater number of people living with the condition. The share of mortality attributed to COPD is expected to increase in the coming decades, when compared with other chronic diseases such as heart disease and stroke. The marketed products landscape comprises a wide range of treatment options, including bronchodilator combinations, bronchodilator and inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) combinations, bronchodilator monotherapies and PDE-4 inhibitors.



However, the market is undergoing a gradual transition, moving away from bronchodilator and ICS therapies and towards targeted and triple-combination drug treatments. The market is set to be driven by recently launched products, and the approval of novel drugs that will supplement current market leaders and offer broader therapeutic options.





Scope

The COPD Asia-Pacific market will be valued at $6.7 billion in 2023, growing from $3.8 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Bronchodilators and ICS therapies dominate the COPD market, but unmet needs exist in terms of safety and efficacy. Will the drugs under development fulfill the unmet needs?

Do branded therapies show continuous growth, and are they facing competition from generics?

How will branded therapies be affected by upcoming pipeline therapies?

The pipeline contains a range of molecule types and molecular targets, including those that are well established in COPD, and novel, first-in-class therapies.

Which molecular targets appear most frequently in the pipeline?

Will the pipeline address unmet needs related to limited targeted therapies for COPD patients?

What first-in-class triple combinations are due to enter the COPD market within the forecast period, and how will they compete with the currently marketed products?

Various drivers and barriers will influence the market over the forecast period.

What barriers will limit the uptake of premium-priced therapeutics in the assessed countries?

What factors are most likely to drive the market in these countries?

