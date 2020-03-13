Cooling Tower Rental Market Is Projected To Display A Robust Growth During Forecast Period 2017-2025

Kenneth Research has introduced a new study on ‘Global Cooling Tower Rental Market’ which explores the market trends, growth drivers and restraints, elaborative information on various segments and sub segments of the market along with the current market scenario in various regions of the world. With an unbiased analysis on various market dynamics, our report aims to emphasize on different growth avenues that are expected to drive the growth of the market during the period of 2017-2025.

A Cooling Tower is a heat rejection device that rejects waste heat to the atmosphere through the cooling of a water stream to a lower temperature. Productivity can suffer due to the limited capacity of permanent cooling towers, especially during the hot summer months and to avoid this, organizations use Cooling Tower rental system. This system have several benefits such as – provides supplement cooling water flows, Provide cooling for planned system turnarounds, increases capacity, reduce cold water temperatures, keeping productivity at maximum levels.

Global Cooling Tower Rental Market was valued at USD 0.78 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.24% from 2017 to 2025.

FIND A SAMPLE COPY OF THE GLOBAL MARKET STUDY HERE

Competitive Landscape:

Aggreko, Caterpillar, Sunbelt Rentals, Engie Refrigeration, KTK Kühlturm, Midwest Cooling Tower, Services, Trane, ICS Cool Energy, SPX Corporation, United Rentals, Johnson Controls, Carrier Rental Systems, Jacir, Cooling Tower Depot, Baltimore Aircoil Australia and others.

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing focus on renewable energy

1.2 Rise in economic benefits of rental cooling towers over purchased cooling towers

1.3 Rising adoption of rental cooling towers in refineries & chemical plants

1.4 Growing HVACR deployments

1.5 Growing need for supplemental cooling and emergency response

1.6 Advancements in cooling tower rental market

Market Restraints

2.1 Rising need for large quantities of water

2.2 Lack of technical expertise

2.3 Increasing focus on renewable energy

2.4 Growth in the nuclear power generation industry

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Research study on the Global Cooling Tower Rental Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

SPEAK TO ANALYST FOR CUSTOMIZATION OF BUSINESS REPORT

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609