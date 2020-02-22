Cooking Knives Market 2019 Global Major Suppliers Analysis, Income, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Cooking Knives Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

This report provides in depth study of “Cooking Knives Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cooking Knives Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A Cooking Knive is any knife that is intended to be used in food preparation. While much of this work can be accomplished with a few general-purpose knives – notably a large chef’s knife, a tough cleaver, and a small paring knife – there are also many specialized knives that are designed for specific tasks. Kitchen knives can be made from several different materials.

In the last several years, global market of Cooking Knive developed stablely, with an average growth rate of 5.1% (2013-2025). In 2017, global revenue of Kitchen knife is nearly 1.4 B USD; the actual production is about 230 M Unit.

The global Cooking Knives market is valued at 1400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2080 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cooking Knives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cooking Knives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Groupe SEB (France)

Kai Corporation (Japan)

Zwilling JA Henckels (Germany)

Victorinox (Switzerland)

Cutco Corporation (USA)

Wüsthof Dreizack (Germany)

Shibazi (China)

Fiskars Corporation (Finland)

F. Dick (Germany)

Ginsu Knife (USA)

MAC Knife (Japan)

Yoshida Metal Industry (Japan)

CHROMA Cnife (USA)

Zhangxiaoquan (China)

Kyocera (Japan)

TOJIRO (Japan)

KitchenAid (USA)

Dexter-Russell (USA)

Wangmazi (China)

BergHOFF (Belgia)

Chan Chi Kee (Hong Kong, China)

Cuisinart (USA)

MCUSTA Zanmai (Japan)

Robert Welch (UK)

Füri (Australia)

Mundial (USA)

Coltellerie Sanelli (Italy)

Spyderco (USA)

Segment by Type

Chinease Style knife

Japanese Style Knife

West Style Knife

Others

Segment by Application

Common Knives

Meat Knives

Other Knives

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Key Stakeholders

Cooking Knives Manufacturers

Cooking Knives Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cooking Knives Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

