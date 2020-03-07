Cookie Dough Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2018 – 2028

Cookie Dough: Market Outlook Edible cookie dough is the new trend that has been gaining popularity. The cookie dough is commercially produced with the cookie ingredients but without the leavening agent. The leavening agent is supposed to be added in the end to yield perfect results. This makes the cooking dough edible. The cookie dough is then refrigerated or frozen, packed according to the requirement and shipped to the retail stores or for end users. Cookie dough poses as an easier way to enjoy homemade cookies with a wide range of flavors for individual choices.

The demand of cookie dough is in various food services such as Food Store Chains, Fund Raisers, Foodservice Distributors, Caterers, Country clubs, Cruise ships, Artisan bakers, Restaurants, Cafes and many more. Increase in health conscious people leading to demand of the cooking dough being organic, healthy and gluten-free

Various health problems have led to people leading a healthy lifestyle. But the consumers do not want any compromise on taste. Thus, the cookie dough manufacturing companies are coming up with healthy alternatives. The cookie dough nowadays available are without any additives or preservatives which are termed as organic. Also, there are many whole-wheat, multi-grain, nut-based cookie dough available that could attract more consumers. The marketing and promotions of this cookie dough are also done in a way that could attract health-conscious consumers. This is all done without compromising on the taste of the cookie dough along with various different flavors.

Cookie Dough: Market Segmentation The global Apocarotenal market is segmented on the basis of Nature, Ingredient, Flavor, End Use, Application and Sales Channel.On the basis of nature, the global cookie dough market has been segmented as-Organic, Conventional, On the basis of ingredient, the global cookie dough market has been segmented as-Wheat-based, Bean & Legume, Grain-based, Root Flours, Nut-based, Multi-grain, Others (Seed, etc.)

On the basis of flavor, the global cookie dough market has been segmented as-Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate, Snickerdoodle, Peanut Butter, Oatmeal Raisin, Ginger Snap, Lemon Zest, Mint Chocolate, Others (Macadamia, M&M’s, etc.), On the basis of end use, the global cookie dough market has been segmented as-Food, Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy, Food Service, Household/Retail, On the basis of sales channel, the global cookie dough market has been segmented as-Direct/ B2B, Indirect/ B2C, Modern Grocery Retailers, Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Discount Stores, Specialty Retail Stores, Wholesale Club Stores, Traditional Grocery, Online Retailers.

Cookie Dough: Key Players Some of the leading players of global Cookie Dough market include General Mills Inc., Nestle S.A., Cérélia Group, Dawn Foods UK Ltd., Dough-to-Go Inc., Rhino Foods Inc., Neighbors LLC, Gregory’s Food’s Inc., Cookie Dough & Co. Do-Biz Foods LLC, Mo’s Cookie Dough Ltd., Foxtail Foods, Michael’s Bakery Products LLC, George Weston Limited, Wewalka, Sara Lee Bakery Group.

