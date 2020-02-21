Conversational Marketing Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Conversational Marketing Software market size was 210 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 38.5% during 2019-2025

Global Conversational Marketing Software Industry

New Study On “2019-2025 Conversational Marketing Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Conversational marketing software, also known as messenger marketing software, engages potential customers with personalized, one-on-one conversations route to specific product recommendations or offers. Conversational marketing platforms help provide a higher standard of customer service at scale and simplify the overall buying process for potential customers around the world at any time of day. Successful use of these platforms can also generate valuable, qualified leads, provide high-level insights into customer demographics and preferences, and accelerate the sales cycle.

USA is the largest countries of Conversational Marketing Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 41.1% the global market in 2018, while Europe and Japan were about 31.34%, 7.16%.

USA and Europe are now the key developers of Conversational Marketing Software. There are a few vendors developing Conversational Marketing Software in India, but the Indian market is still much smaller than the USA at present.

This report focuses on the global Conversational Marketing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Conversational Marketing Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Drift

Snaps

Verloop

iAdvize

LiveWorld

Automat

Intercom

HubSpot

Conversica

Saleswhale

Whisbi

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Conversational Marketing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Conversational Marketing Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Conversational Marketing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Conversational Marketing Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 SMEs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Conversational Marketing Software Market Size

2.2 Conversational Marketing Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Conversational Marketing Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Conversational Marketing Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Conversational Marketing Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Conversational Marketing Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Conversational Marketing Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Conversational Marketing Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Conversational Marketing Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Conversational Marketing Software Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Conversational Marketing Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Conversational Marketing Software Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Conversational Marketing Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Conversational Marketing Software Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Conversational Marketing Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Conversational Marketing Software Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Conversational Marketing Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Conversational Marketing Software Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Conversational Marketing Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Conversational Marketing Software Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Conversational Marketing Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Conversational Marketing Software Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Conversational Marketing Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Conversational Marketing Software Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Drift

12.1.1 Drift Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Conversational Marketing Software Introduction

12.1.4 Drift Revenue in Conversational Marketing Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Drift Recent Development

12.2 Snaps

12.2.1 Snaps Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Conversational Marketing Software Introduction

12.2.4 Snaps Revenue in Conversational Marketing Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Snaps Recent Development

12.3 Verloop

12.3.1 Verloop Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Conversational Marketing Software Introduction

12.3.4 Verloop Revenue in Conversational Marketing Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Verloop Recent Development

12.4 iAdvize

12.4.1 iAdvize Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Conversational Marketing Software Introduction

12.4.4 iAdvize Revenue in Conversational Marketing Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 iAdvize Recent Development

12.5 LiveWorld

12.5.1 LiveWorld Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Conversational Marketing Software Introduction

12.5.4 LiveWorld Revenue in Conversational Marketing Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 LiveWorld Recent Development

12.6 Automat

12.6.1 Automat Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Conversational Marketing Software Introduction

12.6.4 Automat Revenue in Conversational Marketing Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Automat Recent Development

12.7 Intercom

12.7.1 Intercom Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Conversational Marketing Software Introduction

12.7.4 Intercom Revenue in Conversational Marketing Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Intercom Recent Development

12.8 HubSpot

12.8.1 HubSpot Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Conversational Marketing Software Introduction

12.8.4 HubSpot Revenue in Conversational Marketing Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 HubSpot Recent Development

12.9 Conversica

12.9.1 Conversica Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Conversational Marketing Software Introduction

12.9.4 Conversica Revenue in Conversational Marketing Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Conversica Recent Development

12.10 Saleswhale

12.10.1 Saleswhale Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Conversational Marketing Software Introduction

12.10.4 Saleswhale Revenue in Conversational Marketing Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Saleswhale Recent Development

12.11 Whisbi

Continued….

