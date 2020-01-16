Converged Infrastructure Management Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Converged Infrastructure Management Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Converged Infrastructure Management Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
The converged infrastructure operates with the help of grouping various components of the information technology into a single optimized package. The several components that are included are data storage devices, servers, software for IT infrastructure automation; management; and orchestration, and networking equipment.
This report focuses on the global Converged Infrastructure Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Converged Infrastructure Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Dell Inc
Hitachi Data Systems Co
HP Enterprises
Melillo Consulting
CTC Global Ltd
CA Technologies
Conres IT Sol
Egenera Inc
IBM Corporation
Avnet Inc
NetApp
Cisco Systems Inc
ACS
MTI
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fabric architecture integrated the system
Workload integrated system
Reference architecture integrated systems
Infrastructure component integrated the system
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
BFSI
Defense and Government
Telecommunications and IT
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
