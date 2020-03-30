Convenience Stores Market Global Industry Analysis 2018 – 2025

Global Convenience Stores Industry

This report focuses on the global Convenience Stores status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Convenience Stores development in United States, Europe and China.

A convenience store or convenience shop is a small retail business that stocks a range of everyday items such as groceries, snack foods, confectionery, soft drinks, tobacco products, over-the-counter drugs, toiletries, newspapers, and magazines.

The China convenience store market is expected to increase due to growth in GDP Per-capita, increasing urban population, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, environmental regulations, legislative regulations, etc.

In 2017, the global Convenience Stores market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc.

Casey’s General Stores Inc.

Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd.

Sunoco LP

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Liquor Stores

Mini-markets

General Stores

Party Stores

Market segment by Application, split into

Food Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Convenience Stores status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Convenience Stores development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

