Convenience Stores in Vietnam by Technology, Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2023

In 2018, convenience stores continued to record strong growth in value terms, largely due to the rising trend towards eating out in convenience stores. This is mainly enjoyed by teenagers and young customers, who appreciate the air-conditioned environment and not having to spend as much as in a café or restaurant. Convenience stores also have a more relaxing atmosphere, and the staff are usually more easy-going than in other types of consumer foodservice outlets.

Euromonitor International’s Convenience Stores in Vietnam report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Headlines

Prospects

Convenience Store Fast Food Contributes To Strong Value Growth

Outlet Expansion Is Slowing Down

Loyalty Programmes Help To Retain Customers

Competitive Landscape

International Players Dominate Convenience Stores

Convenience Stores Faces Competition From Mini-supermarkets

Executive Summary

Merger and Acquisition Activities Continue Prominently

the Development of Internet Retailing Is Booming

Social Media Bring More Retail Opportunities

Vietnamese Retailing Attracts More International Players

Healthy Growth Expected Over the Forecast Period for Vietnamese Retailing

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

