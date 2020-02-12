Controlled Release Fertilizers Market – Drivers and restraints spread globally forecast 2018-2028

Controlled Release Fertilizers Market: Introduction

Specialty fertilizers continue to gain fast traction as flexible solutions with various essential primary and secondary nutrients, or micronutrients, ensuring optimum crop quality and yield. Distinct from commodity fertilizer products, specialty fertilizers command higher premium to distributors and producers alike, and range from products containing micronutrients with controlled release, to crop-specific, convolute multi-nutrient solubles. Controlled release fertilizers market is currently at its infancy, however demand and production continue to gain a marked uptick, according to a new study.

Controlled Release Fertilizers Market: Notable Developments

Recent developments in the controlled release fertilizers market have been listed below

Bio-on has recently developed a revolutionary technology, called U-Coat, for controlled release fertilizers. The technology is based on a 100% biodegradable and natural PHAs bioplastics, and enable more effective dose and efficient fertilizer consumption.

Stamicarbon has developed a state-of-the-art technology to offer farmers with a broader range of controlled release fertilizers that are fine-tuned to certain crop requirements. Controlled release fertilizer Design of Stamicarbon, featuring PurActive Technology and developed in cooperation with the Pursell Agri-tech, delivers a one-stop solution to farmers.

Key players operating in the controlled release fertilizers market include Greenfeed Agro Sdn Bhd, Israel Chemicals, Yara International, Central Glass Co., Ltd., Agrium, Inc., Scotts Miracle-Gro, ATS Group, AgroBridge, and Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group Co., Ltd.

Controlled Release Fertilizers Market Dynamics

Potential of Nanotechnology in Controlled Release Fertilizer Developments

Nanotechnology permeation continues to increase in the agriculture sector, particularly to ebb the use of pesticides and fertilizers, thereby improving yields of crops via optimal nutrient management. Nanotechnology holds significant potential in the development of controlled release fertilizers, and prevents release of substances that have negative environmental impacts. Nanomaterials comprise unique nutrient release attributes for an extended time period, and suit well for the formulation of controlled release fertilizers that conform to nutrient requirements of plants and crops. Additionally, controlled release fertilizers using nanotechnology offer the ability to be prepared physically by coating the traditional fertilizer granules with materials that curtail their rate of degradation. Greater efficiency of nutrient uptake and retention of freshness are other key attributes of nanomaterials-based controlled release fertilizers that drive their demand.

High Traction of Soil Microbial Resources in Improving Efficiency of Controlled Release Fertilizers

Agricultural microbial technology via integration of microbiome interactions and beneficial plant microbe present a promising and sustainable solution for improving the crop productivity. The food security issue prevalent worldwide has fostered innovation, development, and deployment of technologies, which lead to increased agricultural production, meanwhile ensuring the sustainable intensification. Controlled release fertilizers have gained a paramount palpability as smart fertilizers that are increasingly efficacious in securing crop productivity. Use of soil microbial resources in the formulation of controlled release fertilizers has been deemed to significantly improve production, while contributing to the sustainable agro-systems. As securing sustainable higher productivity and yield relies on exploiting the existing multidisciplinary progresses for the design & development of novel crop-microorganisms biosystems featuring complementary and synergistic interactions. This will augur well for the development and sales of controlled release fertilizers in the near future.

Demand Underpinned by Reduced Nitrogen Losses Associated with Controlled Release Fertilizers

Significant losses have been witnessed in the applications of conventional fertilizers, with nitrogen being one of the key components. Apart from economic losses, applied nitrogen gets released into the atmosphere via volatilization or soil, leaching into groundwater. The latter has been associated with significant environmental impacts. The advent of controlled release fertilizers has resulted in the delivery of an efficient solutions to offset the aforementioned losses, as they curtail, control, and stabilize rate of nitrogen converted or released to plants. This aids in improving efficiency of nutrient application while reducing the negative impacts on the environment.

Controlled Release Fertilizers Market: Regional Analysis

China is expected to remain the most lucrative market for the controlled release fertilizers, driven by rapid economic growth and focus on improving the fertilizer efficiency. Additionally, focus of the government and key players in the country on increasing the crop yield and reducing the environment impact of fertilizers, has made China one of the leading controlled release fertilizers markets. The US also remains a lucrative region for growth of the controlled release fertilizers market, with non-agricultural applications accounting for greater consumption. Growth of controlled release fertilizers market in the US is also driven by the rise in agricultural commodity, coupled with increasing demand for agricultural crops.

