Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market 2019 Companies Overview by Size, Share, Trends, Growth Status and Foreseen to 2023

The Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market was estimated USD 31.96 billion in 2017 and expected to reach USD 70.15 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. However, factors such as less awareness and higher cost per dosage may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Controlled release drug delivery provides drug-encapsulating devices from which therapeutic molecules are released at a controlled rate for a period of time, that can be adjusted from days to months. These products are applicable for all age group, but it is highly preferred for the old age and pediatric population to reduce to dose and administer a uniform amount of drug. The key factors responsible for driving this market are growing R&D in the healthcare industry, increasing deaths due to overdose, and rising health-related problems due to the high dose.

Controlled release drug delivery maintains the plasma concentration for various treatment for a period of time. There are different innovative techniques by which the drug can be delivered in controlled amounts. The various ways could be oral form, through nasal, injection and many more, but the oral route is more preferred compared to other form.

Industry Updates:

In January 2019, ProMed Pharma, a contract manufacturer of polymer-based drugs, and DSM Biomedical, leading medical device materials development and manufacturing partner, announced partnership for technical and business development. The partnership focuses on using the capabilities of both the companies to develop novel sustained release drug implants and combination devices.

Key Players for Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market: There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

Some of the key players in the global controlled release drug delivery market are Depomed, Inc. (US), Coating Place, Inc.(US), Corium International Inc.(US), Alza Corporation (Johnson & Johnson)(US), Pfizer Inc.(US), SKY Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.(China), AstraZeneca (US),Biogen (US), GlaxoSmithKline (UK), Novartis (UK), Allergan (‎Ireland), Collegium Pharmaceutical(US), and others.

Segments for Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market

The global controlled release drug delivery market has been segmented based on route of administration, release mechanism, product, and end user.

By route of administration, the global controlled release drug delivery market has been segmented into oral, injectable, ocular, nasal, topical and implantable. The injectable segment has been further segmented into targeted delivery, transmucosal, and transdermal.

By release mechanism, the global controlled release drug delivery market has been segmented into chemically activated controlled drug delivery systems, polymer-based drug delivery systems,

feedback-regulated drug delivery systems, activation modulated drug delivery systems, and micro-reservoir partition-controlled drug delivery systems. The activation modulated drug delivery system segment has been further segmented into magnetically activated drug, mechanically activated drug, hydrodynamic pressure activated drug delivery, osmotic pressure activated drug delivery, and vapor pressure activated drug delivery. The chemically activated controlled drug delivery systems segment has been further segmented into hydrolysis activated drug delivery, enzyme activated drug delivery , pH-activated drug delivery.

By product, the global controlled release drug delivery market has been segmented into sustained release, ocular implants, drug-eluting stents, auto-injectors, nasal sprays, needle-free injectors, metered dose inhalers, transdermal patches,

infusion pumps, and nebulizers.

By end user, the global controlled release drug delivery market has been segmented into hospital and clinics, personal use, research centers, and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market

The Americas is expected to lead the global controlled release drug delivery market owing to the increasing government support for the development of controlled release drug delivery and rising investments in research & development are enhancing the market growth in the region. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, respiratory diseases, Alzheimer’s, etc. are also contributing the market growth. According to the National Cancer Institute, it is estimated that 1,735,350 people will be diagnosed with cancer and 609,640 adults will die in the US in 2018. The increasing number of a cancer patient may boost the market growth in this region.

Europe holds the second largest market for controlled release drug delivery during the forecast period. The rising number of New Drug Application (NDA) and Abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) applications in the region is also supporting and playing a significant role in the growth of the regional market. Apart from this, the rising geriatric population in Europe enhances the market. According to the Office for National Statistics 2017, the UK population is getting older with 18% aged 65 and above and 2.4% aged 85 years. The increasing in aging may boost the controlled release drug delivery market.

Asia-Pacific was expected to be the fastest growing region for the global controlled release drug delivery market. The market is expected to observe high growth owing to the increasing support by government and private funding agencies for the development of healthcare products and increasing expansion in pharmaceutical industries by India, Japan and China support the market growth in this region.

The Middle East and Africa holds the lowest share for controlled release drug delivery market due to the less per capita income and fewer healthcare facilities. However, the growing campaigns for creating awareness about healthcare facilities may increase the market growth in the Middle East and Africa.

