Controlled-Release Compound Fertilizer Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Controlled-Release Compound Fertilizer Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Controlled-Release Compound Fertilizer Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Controlled-release compound fertilizer is a granulated fertilizer that releases nutrients gradually into the soil (i.e., with a controlled release period). The slowness of the release is determined by the low solubility of the chemical compounds in the soil moisture. Since conventional fertilizers are soluble in water, the nutrients can disperse quickly as the fertilizer dissolves. Because controlled-release fertilizers are not water-soluble, their nutrients disperse into the soil more slowly. The fertilizer granules may have an insoluble substrate or a semi-permeable jacket that prevents dissolution while allowing nutrients to flow outward. Controlled-release fertilizers are also called coated or encapsulated fertilizers because the release is controlled by a polymer coating that contains a water-soluble fertilizer. Nutrients are released out of coated fertilizer through osmosis at a rate that is positively correlated with increased temperature.

Global Controlled-Release Compound Fertilizer market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Koch

ICL

J.R. Simplot

Agrium

Florikan

JCAM Agri

Haifa Chemicals

AGLUKON

Kingenta

Shikefeng Chemical

SQM VITAS

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.)

Average market price by SUK

Major applications

Major applications as follows:

Professional

Consumers

Agriculture Industry

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Continued….