FactMR has actively published a new research study titled “Control Valve Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2017 to 2026 | Market Players are Flowserve Corp, Metso Plc., General Electric Company, etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the control valve market during the period from 2017-2026. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global control valve market is expected to showcase impressive growth at XX% CAGR during the period until 2026.

Appeal/Demand for a Free Sample Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=439

According to FactMR’s recent forecast study, the global market for control valves is expected to incur a steady expansion during the forecast period, 2017-2026. The report estimates that the global control valve market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. By the end of 2026, more than 18,334 thousand units of control valves are expected to be sold across the globe. Increasing penetration of automation across several industrial verticals has fuelled the demand for components that regulate pressure, temperature and other elements effectively. Manufacturers are advancing their capabilities in developing control valves for the future industrial demands. New designs are being incorporated to increase the efficiency of control valves in enabling a direct control of the flow rate, and in processing the information on liquid level, temperature and pressure.

Through 2026, majority of control valves being sold in the global market will be developed on pneumatic control valve actuation technology. Effectiveness of pneumatic actuation technology in regulating system pressure and directing the pressure flow systematically continues to drive the sales of these control valves. In 2017, more than 3,650 thousand units of control valves were sold across the globe. The report further reveals that increasing sales of EVs and hybrids will drive the adoption of control valves developed on electric actuation technology. Over the forecast period, electric control valves are estimated to register highest CAGR of 6.6% in terms of volume.

The report has forecasted that ball valves will represent top-selling control valve in the global landscape. The adoption of ball valves remains predominantly high in the industrial marketplace for their efficiency in working at non-lubricated conditions and maintaining the regularization of high pressures and high temperature flows. On the other hand, butterfly valve and globe valve will witness a surging demand, reflecting a volume CAGRs of 6% and above respectively over the forecast period. The report also reveals that control valves will find the most lucrative applications in the oil & gas industry. By 2026-end, nearly one-fourth of global control valve market volumes will be accounted by the oil & gas applications of control valves.

For Additional Insights Click to Access Complete Report – https://www.factmr.com/report/439/control-valve-market

Leading manufacturers of control valves have been extensively profiled in this report. Companies namely, Emerson Electric Co., Schlumberger Limited, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, Goodwin International Ltd., Flowserve Corp, Metso Plc, Dresser Inc., Burkert Fluid Control Systems, Crane Co., Velan, Inc., Pentair Limited, Dual Products Intl. Cc, Samson AG, MIL Control Limited, IMI Plc., Curtiss-Wright, Neway Valves, and Spirax Sarco, among others, are recognized as the leading players in the global control valve market. These companies are expected to instrument the global production of control valve through 2026.

Table of Content:

Global Economic Outlook Global Control Valve Market – Executive Summary Global Control Valve Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Control Valve Market Taxonomy

3.1.2. Global Control Valve Market Definition

3.2. Global Control Valve Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.2.1. Global Control Valve Market Y-o-Y Growth

3.3. Global Control Valve Market Dynamics

3.4. Forecast Factors

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

Continued………………………………………………………..

Ask Any Query to Our Experts from Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=439

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/