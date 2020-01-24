Contrast Medium Market Outlooks 2019: Market Size, Players, Cost Structures, Industry Analysis and Future Forecasts to 2025

Contrast Medium Industry Overview
The Contrast Medium report consists of associate analysis of the Contrast Medium market size for worth in Million USD and volume in parts.
Contrast Medium (or contrast agents) is a substance used to increase the contrast of structures or fluids within the body in medical imaging. Contrast agents absorb or alter external electromagnetism or ultrasound, which is different from radiopharmaceuticals, which emit radiation themselves. Contrast Medium, enhance the radiodensity in a target tissue or structure.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.
Market competition is intense. GE, Bayer, Bracco Imaging, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The worldwide market for Contrast Medium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 6340 million US$ in 2024, from 4790 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
The scope of the Report:
The report also provides regional level market analysis and future outlook for: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
GE
Bayer
Bracco Imaging
Guerbet Group
Hengrui Medicine
Lantheus
YRPG
BeiLu Pharma
Philips
Siemens
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
X-ray & CT
MRI
Ultrasound
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Hospitals
Clinics
