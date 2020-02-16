Contrast Injector Industry in 2019 by Annual Market Overview

Contrast delivery is most effective and efficient using a medical device called a “power injector” that can be programmed to deliver specific amounts of contrast media. This “power injector” is the Contrast Injector.

The global average price of contrast injector is in the decreasing trend, from 13.56 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 13.61 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of contrast injector includes dual-head contrast injector and single-head contrast injector, and the proportion of dual-head contrast injector in 2016 is about 72%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Market competition is intense. Bayer, Bracco, Nemoto, Guerbet, Ulrich medical, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Contrast Injector Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

This report studies the global Contrast Injector market status and forecast, categorizes the global market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Contrast Injector market will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 530 million by 2024, from US$ 420 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Contrast Injector business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Contrast Injector market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bayer

Bracco

Nemoto

Guerbet

Ulrich medical

MEDTRON

APOLLO RT

SinoMDT

Anke High-Tech

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Single-head Contrast Injector

Dual-head Contrast Injector

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

CT

MRI

Angiography

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Contrast Injector consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Contrast Injector market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Contrast Injector manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Contrast Injector with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Contrast Injector submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

