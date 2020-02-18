CONTRAST AGENTS MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2019 TO 2024

Summary
Contrast Agents Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024
This report provides in depth study of “Contrast Agents Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Contrast Agents Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
The contrast agents industry is a quite concentrated market with a few companies dominates the market. Bayer is the dominate producer of contrast agents, the production was 74476 K Dose in 2015, accounting for about 30.67% of the total amount, followed by GE Healthcare, with the production market share of 25.54 %. The top four companies occupied about 79.40 % production share of the market in 2015.
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the contrast agents industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the North America
Europe and Japan, accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position.
X-CT accounted for the largest market with about 85.10 % market share of the global contrast agents consumption in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.92 % from 2016 to 2021. With over 13 % share in the contrast agents market, MRI was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% in terms of consumption volume, from 2016 to 2021.
This report studies the global market size of Contrast Agents in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Contrast Agents in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Contrast Agents market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Contrast Agents market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Bayer
GE Healthcare
Bracco Imaging
Guerbet Group
Hengrui Medicine
YRPG
Lantheus
BeiLu Pharma
Market size by Product
Iodine Preparations
Gadolinium Preparations
Others
Market size by End User
X-CT
MRI
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Continued….
